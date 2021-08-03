Pott Co.
The K-State Research and Extension Office, located at 612 E. Campbell Street in Westmoreland will be closed for the Pottawatomie County Fair starting on Wednesday, Aug 4 – Monday, Aug 9.
St. Marys
Blood Drive Aug 13, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Blood Center Blood Drive, St. Marys Jr/Sr High School commons area. To make an appointment online, visit savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code: TBJB. For additional details contact: John Simecka at (785) 213-0567 or simeckaj@kansas.net.
Wamego
Red Cross Blood Donation Aug 10, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln.
Free Hot Breakfast
Aug 5, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., Free Hot Breakfast, St. Lukes Episcopal Church, Corner of 7th and Lincoln.
Wheaton
Senior Center Potluck Meal Aug 9, 6:30 p.m., Wheaton Area Senior Citizens potluck meal, business meeting and a game of Pitch, Wheaton Senior Center. Everyone is welcome. Table service and drink furnished.
