Wamego
Parade Entries
The Wamego Chamber of Commerce is seeking parade entries for Wamego’s 150th Annual Independence Day Parade. Entry is free and forms for the parade can be found at www.visitwamego.com, by emailing kara@wamegochamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 785-456-7849. The theme for this year’s contest is “Freedom Still Rings”.
Commodities
Wamego
June 17, 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. and June 18 10 a.m. — 12 p.m., TEFAP/Commodities Distribution.
St. Marys
June 17, 1:30-2:30, Commodities Distribution, St. Marys Senior Center garage, 409 W Lasley St.
