Wheaton
Breakfast
May 23, 7 a.m. — 1 p.m., Dine in or carry out, Breakfast, Wheaton Senior Center, Free will donation. Serving sausage, biscuits & gravy, eggs, pancakes, coffee and juice.
St. Marys
Blood Drive
June 11, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Blood Drive, St. Marys Junior/Senior High School. Donors are needed! Sign up on-line at www.savealifenow.org/group and then enter code TPJB and select your preferred time. You may also register by calling John Simecka at 785-213-0567 and give your preferred time. Please help save a life with this invaluable donation.
