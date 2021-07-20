Wamego
Sylvester-Rudolph Reunion
The 72nd annual Sylvester Rudolph family reunion will be held Sunday, July 25 at the Wamego United Methodist Church. There will be a potluck dinner at 12:45 p.m. with a business meeting to follow. Hope to see you there!
Red Cross Blood Donations
July 29, 11:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation, First United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave.
July 29, 12 p.m. — 7 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Wamego Ward, 4483 Vineyard Road.
Pott Co.
FCE Pie Contest
There was an error listed in the Pottawatomie County Fair Book under the FCE Pie Contest. There will be no contest this year. There will still be an auction of six pies prior to the Livestock Sale which will be made by FCE members for their FCE Scholarship opportunity, but there will not be an open pie contest like has been done in years past. Please spread the word!
