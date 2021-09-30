Esther Louise Robinson, 86, of Louisville, Kansas, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Shawnee, Kansas where she had recently moved to be closer to her daughter. She was a long-time resident of Louisville.
Esther was born on July 20, 1935, in Margie, Minnesota, the daughter of Wesley and Evelyn (Ratzlaff) Jantz. The family moved to Kansas in 1946. She graduated from Lehigh Rural High School in Kansas in 1955.
Esther married Harold Wallace on June 14, 1963. They were later divorced. She then married Verbie Robinson on August 21, 1965, in Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2015.
Esther was a homemaker while her children were younger and worked as a fill in at the Louisville Post Office. She then began working at Sharon’s Country Kids daycare in Louisville. She also worked for several years as a paraeducator at West Elementary School in Wamego before she retired. She was an active member of the community and participated in the Louisville Recreation, Louisville City Council and the Sharing Place. She served as an election official and attended the Louisville Methodist Church.
Esther was a passionate reader and exchanged books with friends and neighbors. She could be found often working a Sudoku puzzle. She loved to watch birds and would look up the ones she was not able to identify. Esther was an avid K-State sports fan with favoritism on football and if a game was not on TV she would turn on the radio to listen. But, Esther’s main passion in life was her kids and grandkids. She loved any time and activity that involved her family and had a gathering every chance she could. Some of the best holiday memories are of Easter out helping the little kids hunt Easter eggs or getting the “Thanksgiving dishes” out. They will tell you that she gave the best hugs ever.
Esther is survived by her children; Michael Wallace, Julie Price (Ricky), and Christy Pease (Chad); her grandchildren, James Primm, Amber Hobson (Kyle), Tiffany Kraft (Kyle), Ashley Barry (Paul Funk), and Taylor Barry; and her great-grandchildren, Lexi Downing, Samantha Primm, Mariah Primm, Bentley Hobson, and Juliana Hobson. She is also survived by her siblings, Anna Gardner (Earl), Johnny Jantz (Angelika), Jerry Jantz (Jeannie) and Dennis Jantz (Marilyn). Esther is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Rudolph Jantz, Ed Jantz, Richard Jantz, Wesley Jantz, and Bobby Jantz.
A celebration of life and time of remembrance will be held at 7:00 pm, October 5, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, where there the family will greet friends for a visitation beginning at 6:00 pm and following the service until 8:00 pm. A private family burial will be held on October 6, 2021, in Haviland, Kansas. They suggest memorial contributions to West Elementary School, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
