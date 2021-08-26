Gerald L. Padgett, 80, of rural Wamego, KS, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at this home in Wamego, Kansas.
Gerald was born on November 27, 1940, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Winfield Scott and Rosella (Murphy) Padgett.
After high school, Gerald worked different jobs before joining the Navy in 1958. He served four years before returning to Manhattan. After his service, he bartended at the Eagles before becoming a Mason and working with his father. Gerald was a mason for 53 years, sub-contracting and working for other contractors in numerous states. Gerald was known and respected by many for his speed, craftsmanship, and strong work ethic, He also raised pigeons for 20 years buying and selling them at swap meets with friends. Gerald also had a love for fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Gerald was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Donald Padgett. He is survived by his son Sean Padgett (Laura), Abilene. Shannon Padgett, Jacksonville, FL, Jennel Coyman (Robert), Jacksonville, FL; his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his sister Kay Klabaese (George) of Clearwater, NE.
Services are pending and will be announced by Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego at a later date.
