Harriet Eva Woodyard, 86, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Harriet was born January 31, 1935, in Vermillion, Kansas the daughter, Arthur and Helen (Holland) Baxter. She attended local schools and high school in Blue Rapids.
Harriet was a homemaker and also worked forty years for McCall Pattern Company in Manhattan as a custodian. Prior to McCall, she worked fifteen years in housekeeping at the Manhattan Holiday Inn. Harriet enjoyed sewing, making quilts and embroidery. She enjoyed traveling when she was able and loved to read and work jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Harriet married Melvin (Barney) Woodyard on July 16, 1952, in Marysville. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1993.
Harriet is survived by her children; Peggy Matthews (Bill), Manhattan, Joyce McCutcheon (Carl), Superior, Nebraska, Melvin Woodyard (Kathy), Wamego, Daryl Woodyard (Cathy), Wamego, Delores Renner, Manhattan, Rebecca Smith (Thomas), Morrowville, and Melvida Haman (Jack), Wamego; eighteen grandchildren and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Geraldine Ewing, and her grandsons, Nathan Woodyard and Michael Gentry, and her older brother John Baxter and twin brother Harry Baxter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. The family will greet friends at 10:00 am, prior to the service. They suggest memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, Wamego Senior Center, of Meals on Wheels, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
