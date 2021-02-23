Wrestling
Regionals Feb. 13 — 14
Rock Creek Individual Results: Spencer Bard. 120. Pinned by Grady Fox, Augusta; lost to Boeden Whitted, Rose Hill, 7-1; Gavin Shoup. 138. Pinned by Trent Moses, Mulvane, Zane Hennessey, Augusta; Caleb Purvis, 152, 5th. Defeated Ben Duncan, Augusta, 7-6; pinned by Tucker Jackson, Clay Center; lost to Gavin Richardson, McPherson, 10-5; defeated Duncan, 6-3; Drew Burenheide, 170, 2nd. Defeated Greg Holcomb, Wellington, 17-2, Keyan Miller, Concordia, 7-1; lost to Garrett Davis, Augusta, 6-1; Cooper Bittle, 195, 6th. Pinned by Jacob Money, Augusta; bye; lost to Brock Shell, El Dorado, 11-3; pinned by Zane Reed, Concordia; Dayton Bittle, 220, 4th. Lost to Holt Williams, Augusta, 5-0; defeated Alex Grosland, Smoky Valley, 6-0, Brayden Lexow, Chapman,5-1; lost to Eli Lynch, Winfield, 4-0; Ty Griffin, 285, 5th. Lost to Gavin Bell, El Dorado, 5-3; Defeated Luke Young, Clay Center, 2-3; pinned by Brandon Parker, Abilene; pinned Leroy Bean, Smoky Valley.
Wamego Individual Results: Tayke Weber. 126. Pinned byBraden Ledford, Winfield; lost to Andy Lin, Augusta, 5-4; Thomas McIntyre, 132, 6th. Pinned Jeff Roberts, El Dorado; lost to Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane, 9-1, Charlie Black, Rose Hill, 5-3; pinned by Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center. Nick Cruickshank, 138, 4th. Pinned Zane Hennessey, Augusta; lost to Trent Moses, Mulvane, 9-7; pinned Collin Pearson, McPherson; lost to Rhett Briggs, El Dorado, 8-4; Drew Brown, 145, 3rd. Pinned Gunner Owens, El Dorado; lost to Talyn Pfizenmaier, Clay Center, 5-0; defeated Trenton Wuthnow, Abilene, 4-0, Justin Wisner-McLane, Chapman, 5-2; Jake Meyer, 160, 6th. Lost to Chris Dietrich, Mulvane, 8-0; won by medical forfeit; lost to Thomas Johnson, Augusta, 7-2, Nathan Brown, Concordia, 6-3; Hayden Oviatt, 182, 2nd. Pinned Cannon McCormack, Towanda-Circle; defeated Parker Smith, Winfield, 7-4; pinned by Hunter Schroeder, Concordia.
Onaga Individual Results: Landon Koelling, 126, 6th. Pinned by Wyatt Johnson, Council Grove; pinned Tyler Cook, Silver Lake; lost to Colin Menold, Sabetha, 6-0; lost by injury default; Kaid Schwant, 145, 5th. Lost to Elijah Collins, Osage City, 12-0; defeated Jack Perry, St. Marys, 7-3; lost to Jonathan Renyer, Sabetha, 5-1; pinned Dalton Childress, Nemaha Central; Riyln Mayginnes, 182, 2nd. Pinned Jayden Mosley-Cannon, Council Grove; defeated Beau
Boys Basketball
Marysville 51 — Rock Creek 47 Feb. 9 Rock Creek 62 — Riley County 51 Feb. 10 Rock Creek 63 — St. Marys 44 Feb. 12 Wabaunsee 49 — Mission Valley 42 Feb. 9 Wabaunsee 62 — Riley County 53 Feb. 12 Wamego 67 — Chapman 40 Feb. 9
C: 6-10-17-7 – 40
W: 13-23-5-26 – 67
Scoring for Wamego: Jake Fritz, 27; Tanner Hecht, 18; Jackson White, 6; Colin Donahue, 5; Burk Springer, 4; Noah Williams, 3; Bennett Schoenbeck, James DeRouchey, 2 each.
Wamego 57 — Abilene 56 Feb. 12
A: 15-9-17-15 – 56
W: 15-13-13-16 – 57
Scoring for Wamego: Jake Fritz, 23; Burk Springer, 10; Tanner Hecht, 9; Jackson White, 7; Jedjor Rowden, 5; Bennett Schoenbeck, James DeRouchey, 2 each.
St. Marys 67 — Centralia 40
Feb. 9
SM: 23-26-12-6 – 67
C: 16-5-12-7 – 40
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 21; Cirqui, 14; Moylan, 12; J. Hurla, 10; Jacobson, 5; Lett, 3; Holz, 2.
Manhattan HomeSchool CHIEF 72 — St. Mary’s Academy 47 Feb. 9 St. Mary’s Academy 62 — Midland Adventist Prep 36 Feb. 11
Girls Basketball
St. Marys 55 — Perry-Lecompton 45 Feb. 8
SM: 8-17-12-18 – 55
PL: 7-15-16-7 – 45
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 19; Martin, 16; M. Hurla, 10; Harrision, 6; Schindler, 3; Smith, 1.
Centralia 54 — St. Marys 34 Feb. 9
SM: 2-10-7-15 – 34
C: 15-5-21-13 — 54
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, Harrison, 7 each; Martin, Smith, 5, each; Moylan, Schindler, 3 each; M. Hurla, O’Shea 2, each.
Rock Creek 47 — Marysville 31 Feb. 9 Rock Creek 47 — St. Marys 36 Feb. 12 Mission Valley 47 — Wabaunsee 37 Feb. 9 Riley County 50 — Wabaunsee 15 Feb. 12 Wamego 55 — Chapman 25 Feb. 9
C: 14-0-6-5 – 25
W: 15-14-7-19 – 55
Scoring for Wamego: Ashten Pierson, 18; Addison Denney, 10; Trista Hoobler, 8; Paige Donnelly, 6; Toree Hoobler, 5; Grace Williams, 4; Ryann Alderson, Sara Springer, 2 each.
