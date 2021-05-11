Boys Golf
Wamego @ Clay Center
April 29
Individual Results: Dylan Tyner, 2nd, 76; Jackson White, 3rd, 78; Lev Long, Jared Sramek, T-4th, 79; Bennett Schoenbeck, 8th, 82; Kaleb Winter, T-10th, 85.
Team Results: Wamego, 1st, 312; Clay Center, 2nd, 337; Concordia, 3rd, 368; Marysville, 4th, 371; Abilene, 5th, 408.
Wamego @ Hutchinson
April 30
Individual Results: Dylan Tyner, T-22, 79; Levi Long, T-34, 83; Jackson White, T-42, 84; Kaleb Winter, T-48, 85; Jared Sramek, T-63, 90.
Team Results: Kapaun Mount Carmel, 1st, 291; Bishop Carroll, 2nd, 299; Sacred Heart, 3rd, 307; Washburn Rural, 4th, 308; Shawnee Heights, 5th, 320; Manhattan, 6th, 321; Goddard-Eisenhower, 7th, 325; Wamego, 8th, 331; Hutchinson, 9th, 337; McPherson, 10th, 341; Derby, 11th, 341; Buhler, 12th, 346; Arkansas City, 13th, 351; Salina Central, 14th, 367; Wichita Heights, 15th, 379; Maize, 16th, 382; Salina South, 17th, 388; Newton, 18th, 402; Wichita NW, 19th, 404; Junction City, 20th, 409; Campus, 21st, 435.
Softball
Wamego @ Emporia
April 26
Game 1:
W: 3-2-1-0-0-2-4 — 12
E: 0-0-1-1-1-0-0 — 3
Game 2:
W: 1-1-2-0-8-0-1 — 13
E: 0-0-0-4-0-0-0 — 4
Wamego @ Silver Lake
April 27
Game 1:
W:0-0-0-2-1-0-0 — 3
SL: 0-0-3-0-2-1 — 6
Game 2:
W: 3-3-0-0-0-0-0 — 6
SL: 0-0-0-4-0-1-1 — 5
Wabaunsee v St. Marys
April 29
Game 1:
W: 2-0-0-0-1-0-1 — 4
SM: 0-0-5-6-0-0-0 — 11
Game 2:
W: 0-3-2-0-0-0-0 — 5
SM: 0-1-0-7-0-0-1 — 9
Baseball
Wabaunsee v St. Marys
April 29
Game 1:
SM: 1-0-2-13-3 — 19
W: 2-0-0-0-0 — 2
Game 2:
SM: 5-5-9-0-1 — 19
W: 3-5-0-0-0 — 8
St. Marys @ Mission Valley
April 27
Game 1:
SM: 3-3-0-0-0-0-0 — 6
MV: 3-0-1-2-0-0-1 — 7
Game 2:
SM: 0-0-3-4-0-0 — 7
MV: 0-3-4-0-8-2 — 17
Track
St. Marys Invitational
April 30
St. Marys Girls Individual Results (Top 8): 100m – Hope Garland, 1st, 12.76; Lanie Mott, 5th, 13.23; 200m – Garland, 1st, 26.8; Mott, 2nd, 27.41; McKenna Mayhew, 8th, 29.21; 400m – Cierra Miller, 4th, 1:06.02; Guin McCann, 5th, 1:06.06; Abbi Mayhew, 6th, 1:06.39; 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 2nd, 17.39; 300m H – Johnson, 1st, 50.96; Brenna Smith, 3rd, 53.17 4x100m – “A” Grace Smith, Josie Hurd, Garland, Mott, 1st, 52.57; “B” McCann, Elixabeth Trausch, A Mayhew, M Mayhew, 7th, 57.22 4x400m – “A” B Smith, A Mayhew, Mott, Miller, 5th, 4:26.84; “B” Garland, Hurd, McCann, Johnson, 6th, 4:27.34; High Jump – G Smith, T-4th, 4’6”; Pole Vault – Crosby, 8th, 6’6”; Long Jump – B Smith, 5th, 15’5”; Triple Jump – B Smith, 6th, 33’; Shot Put – Margaret Foster, 3rd, 29’8”; Kassondra Shibler, 4th, 29’6.25”; Claire Foster, 5th, 29’6.25”; Discus – C Foster, 7th, 87’5”.
St. Marys Boys Individual Results (Top 8): 200m – Levi Jukes, 2nd, 23.2; Tamaureon Lotridge, 8th, 24.16; 400m – Jukes, 1st, 53.28; Kason Gomez, 7th, 56.08; 1600m – Tug Wilson, 8th, 5:21.54; 110m H – Alex Toenjes, 5th, 18.07; 300m H – Abram Huaracha, 6th, 47.15; 4x100m – “A” Moylan, Noah Jacobson, DeDeonder, Jukes, 1st, 44.64; “B” Lotridge, Shane Herrington, Gomez, Keller, Hurla, 7th, 47.62; 4x400m – “A” Jukes, Gomez, Jacobson, Lotridge, 3rd, 3:42.76; “B” Huaracha, S Herrington, Hurla, Moylan, 5th, 3:50.81; “C” Toenjes, Wilson, Biswell, Cole Murphy, 7th, 4:17.14; 4x800m – Gomez, Huaracha, S Herrington, Wilson, 4th, 9:32.89; High Jump – Huaracha, 7th, 5’2”; Pole Vault – Aydin DeLong, Tug Wilson, T-7th, 8’; Long Jump – Jacoson, 6th, 18’6.25”; Triple Jump – Jacobson, 2nd, 39’11.25”; Hurla, 4th, 36’11.25”; Shot Put – Josh Deiter, 5th, 41’1”; Discus – Deiter, 6th, 118’3”; Javelin – Deiter, 7th, 119’1”.
Rossville Girls Individual Results (Top 8): 1600m – Audrie Davis, 4th, 6:21.24; 3200m – Davis, 2nd, 13:49.33; 100m H – Haynes, 7th, 19.65; 300m H – Keera Lacock, 4th, 53.82.
Rossville Boys Individual Results (Top 8): 400m – Hensley, 8th, 56.94.
Rock Creek Girls Individual Results (Top 8): 100m – Grace Fike, 4th, 13.22; Abby Wick, 6th, 13.48; 800m – Kyra Nippert, 6th, 2:44.18; 1600m – Nippert, 2nd, 6:00.58; 100m H – Erica Arnold, 8th, 20.46; 4x100m – Evie Gill, Wick, Kya Klingenberg, Lauren Gill, 3rd, 54.23; 4x400m – Fike, L Gill, E Gill, Klingenberg, 1st, 4:19.25; High Jump – E Gill, 3rd, 4’10”; Arnold, 6th, 4’6”; Pole Vault – Wick, 1st, 8’; Long Jump – Fike, 2nd, 16’4.5”; Triple Jump – Fike, 3rd, 34’11”.
Rock Creek Boys Individual Results (Top 8): 100m – Brandon Geyer, 1st, 11.22; 200m – Geyer, 1st, 23.13; 800m – Ian Clark, 6th, 2:22.59; 1600m – Clark, 5th, 5:19.85; 110m H – Ethan Karnes, 6th, 18.13; Bryce Disberger, 7th, 18.19; 300m H – Jose Prado, 1st, 42.99; Yanci Spiller, 2nd, 43.61; Karnes, 5th, 46.82; 4x100m – Prado, Adyson Westgate, Spiller, Beyer, 2nd, 44.84; High Jump – Disberger, 5th, 5’3”; Dugan T 8th, 5’; Pole Vault – Skinner, 2nd, 10’; Long Jump – Geyer, 3rd, 19’; Triple Jump – Spiller, 1st, 40’7”; Discus – Griffin, 7th, 117’5”.
Wabaunsee Girls Individual Results (Top 8): Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st, 16’11.5; Triple Jump — Schutter, 1st, 35’6; 100m Hurdles — Madison Schurle, 1st, 16.5; 3200m — Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 1st, 13:08.8; 4x100m — 2nd, 52.7; 100m — Schutter, 2nd, 12.9; 400m — Sienna Jones, 3rd, 65.8; 1600m — Stuhlsatz, 3rd, 6:06.0.
Wabaunsee Boys Individual Results (Top 8): 400m — Angel Trujillo, 2nd, 53.7; High Jump — Eli Oliver, 2nd, 5’10; 800m — Jace Reves, 1st, 2:07.1; 4x100m — 3rd, 45.3; 4x400m — 2nd, 3:40.4; 4x800 — 2nd, 8:57.8.
Girls Team Results: St. Marys, 1st, 117.5; Silver Lake, 2nd, 97.5; Sabetha, 3rd, 96.5; Wabaunsee, 4th, 80; Rock Creek, 5th, 69; Northern Heights, 6th, 60; Osage City, 7th, 51; Jeff West, 8th, 43.5; Herington, 9th, 42; Rossville, 10th, 20; Cornerstone Family School, 11th, 12; Atchison Co., 12th, 4.
Boys Team Results: Osage City, 1st, 138; Sabetha, 2nd, 97; Rock Creek, 3rd, 92.5; St. Marys, 4th, 89; Wabaunsee, 5th, 71.5; Atchison Co., 6th, 57.5; Northern Heights, 7th, 47; Cornerstone Family School, 8th, 43; Herington, 9th, 28; Silver Lake, 10th, 19.5; Jeff West, 11th, 11; Rossville, 12th, 1.
