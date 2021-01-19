Girls Basketball
Wamego 43 — Concordia 31 Jan. 8
C: 7-11-7-6 – 31
W: 15-4-14-10 – 43
Scoring for Wamego: Toree Hoobler, Addison Denney, 12 each; Ryann Alderson, 7; Grace Williams, 6; Alexis Billings, 3; Trista Hoobler, 2; Cadence Kueker, 1.
Wabaunsee 45 — St. Marys 44 Jan. 8
SM: 5-13-14-12 — 44
W: 8-11-14-12 — 45
Scoring for St. Marys: M. Hurla, 10; Martin, 7; K. Hurla, 12; Moylan, 3; Schindler, 1; Harrison, 11.
Scoring for Wabaunsee: Maike, 4; K. Meseke, 10; Hafenstine, 4; Wertzberger, 12; Schutter, 16.
Boys Basketball
Concordia 44 — Wamego 42 Jan. 8
C: 10-15-10-9 – 44
W: 14-5-8-15 – 42
Scoring for Wamego: Burk Springer, Tanner Hecht, 11 each; Colin Donahue, ; Jackson White, 5; Jake Fritz, 3; and Ledjor Rowden and Bennett Schoenbeck, 2 each.
St. Marys 72 — Wabaunsee 52 Jan. 8
Scoring for St. Marys: J. Hurla, 15; Moylan, 6; Holz, 15; K. Hurla, 11; Lett, 2; Jacobson, 11; Cirqui, 12.
Scoring for Wabaunsee: Schultz, 15; Reves, 2; Meseke, 11; C. Oliver, 14; E. Oliver, 9; Perry, 1.
Life Prep 67 — St. Mary’s Academy 56 Jan. 4
SMA: 10-17-13-16 — 56
LP: 17-22-16-12 — 67
Veritas Christian 61 — St. Mary’s Academy 52 Jan. 9
SMA: 18-7-11-16 — 52
VC: 15-13-12-21 — 61
Rock Creek 63 — Silver Lake 22 Jan. 8
Wrestling
Rossville Friday Night Invite Jan. 8
Wamego Boys Individual Results: Tayke Weber, 126, 1st. Pinned
Elijah Scheider, Maur Hill (MH), Easton Seiler, Pleasant Ridge (PR), Mason Ewert, PR; Thomas McIntyre, 132, 1st. Pinned Payton Sutton, Silver Lake (SL), Leif Malm, MH, Conner Hayes, Riverside (RIV); Nick Cruickshank, 128, 3rd. Pinned Ti Thompson-Albers, Hayden (HAY); lost to Kai Allen, SL, 10-0; pinned Carson Cobern, RIV; Drew Brown, 145-152, 1st. Pinned Jack Perry, St. Marys (SM), Patrick Madden, MH, Curtis Morrisey, Hay; Jake Meyer, 160, 1st. Defeated Caleb Jackson, 12-3; pinned John Seiss, Nemaha Central (NC); defeated Jake Peltzer, MH, 9-7; Cooper Dow, 170-182, 5th. Pinned by Daigan Kruger, SL; bye; pinned by Jameson Kennedy, HAY; Hayden Oviatt, 182, 1st. Pinned Jerry Dalrymple, NC,
Levi Kraisinger, NC; defeated Triston VandeVelde, SL, 12-6; Ethan Holle, 195-220, 3rd. Pinned Brandon Brownell, SM; pinned by Kaedin Juhl, RIV; won by injury default over Preston Gillen, SL.
Wamego Girls Individual Results: Kylie Stivers, 120, 4th. Pinned by Grace Fitzgerald, SL, Jaiden Whitehead, SL, Leah Cook, SL.
St. Marys Individual Results: Tug Wilson, 138, 2nd. Pinned Garrett Johnson, MH, Carson Cobern, RIV; pinned by Kai Allen, SL; Ben Foster, 138, 6th. Pinned by Kai Allen, SL; pinned Ti Thompson-Albers, HAY; pinned by Garrett Johnson, MH; Jack Perry, 145-152, 5th. Pinned by Drew Brown, Wamego (WAM); pinned Michael Lackey, DW, Chance Keller, PR; Alex Toenjes, 152, 5th. Pinned by Cooper Beying, PR; pinned Bradley Clark, SL, Aden Feldkam, NC; Connor Biswell, 160, 7th. Pinned by Eli Herkenrath, SL; lost to Drew Crady, HAY, 7-2; bye; Brandon Brownell, 195-220, 8th. Pinned by Ethan Holle, WAM, Kaiden Walker, SL, Kaleb Reitz, NC.
