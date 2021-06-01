Baseball
Rock Creek v Sabetha May 17
RC: 1-0-1-3-0-2 — 7
S: 0-1-0-0-2-1-0 — 4
Rock Creek v Silver Lake
May 19
RC: 0-0-3-2-0-0-0 — 5
SL: 0-0-3-0-0-0-0 — 3
Rock Creek v Nemaha Central May 19
RC: 0-3-0-0-1-0-2 — 6
NC: 0-0-0-2-0-0-0 — 2
Rossville v Riley County
May 17
R: 0-3-1-1-0-6-1 — 12
RC: 0-0-0-1-0-2-0 — 3
Rossville v Nemaha Central May 19
R: 0-0-0-0-0-0-2 — 2
NC: 2-2-0-4-0-0 — 8
St. Marys v Nemaha Central May 17
SM: 0-0-2-0-6-0-0 — 8
NC: 1-0-1-3-2-1-2 — 10
Wabaunsee @ Burlington May 17
W: 2-15-8 — 25
B: 0-1-0 — 1
Wabaunsee @ Mission Valley
May 17
W: 0-0-0-4-0-1 — 5
MV: 0-4-1-0-4-0 — 9
Wamego v Chanute May 18
W: 2-3-1-0-0-0 — 6
C: 0-0-0-1-1-0-0 — 2
Wamego v Paola May 18
W: 0-0-0-1-0-2-3 — 6
P: 1-0-3-0-1-0-2 — 7
Softball
Wamego v Baldwin May 19
Game 1: W: 4-0-4-0-1-1 — 10
B: 1-0-0-0-4-0-0 — 5
Game 2: W: 3-0-0-2-3-1 — 9
B: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 — 1
Rossville v Riley County
May 17
R: 0-2-0-3-0-3 — 8
RC: 0-0-0-0-3-0-0 — 3
St. Marys v Rossville May 17
SM: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
R: 2-0-2-0-1-0 — 5
Rock Creek v Rossville May 18
RC: 0-1-0-0-0-0-3 — 4
R: 1-0-0-1-0-0-0 — 2
Wabaunsee @ Riverside May 17
W: 1-0-0-0-4-0 — 5
R: 1-0-0-3-0-0-0 — 4
Wabaunsee @ Troy May 17
W: 2-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 2
T: 0-0-2-0-3-0 — 5
St. Marys v Sabetha May 17
S: 0-0-0-2-0-1-0 — 3
SM: 1-0-1-5-0-0 — 7
Track
3A Regionals May 21
St. Marys Girls Individual Results: 100m – Hope Garland, 4th, 13.73; Lanie Mott, 7th, 14.08; 200m – Hope Garland, 3rd, 28.2; Mott, 4th, 28.35; 400m – Cierra Miller, 6th, 1:06.3; Abbigael Mayhew, 7th, 1:06.5; 800m – Guinevere McCann, 5th, 2:42.72 1600m – Hannah Garland, 12th, 6:48.79; 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 8th, 18.32; 300m H – Johnson, 3rd, 49.33; Brenna Smith, 7th, 53.22; 4x100m – 3rd, 52.1; 4x400m – 5th, 4:38.23; 4x800m – 5th, 11:04.43; High Jump – Grace Michaels, 8th, 4’8”; Pole Vault – Virginia Crosby, 8th, 7’6”; Long Jump – Smith, 11th, 13’7.25”; Josie Hurd, 18th, 12’10”; Triple Jump – Smith, 8th, 30’4.5”; Hurd, 14th, 28’10.25”; Shot Put – Claire Foster, 10th, 29’4”; Margaret Foster, 14th, 27’10.5”; Discus – C Foster, 16th, 72’1.5”; Kassondra Shibler, 17th, 68’9.5”; Javelin – Shibler, 11th, 78’; C Foster, 13th, 74’8”.
St. Marys Boys Individual Results:100m – Cody DeDonder, 14th, 12.5; 200m – Tamaureon Lotridge, 7th, 24.48; Levi Jukes, 8th, 27.17; 400m – Levi Jukes, 5th, 53.99; Kason Gomez, 15th, 56.85; 800m – Layne DeLong, 13th, 2:22.56; Shane Herrington, 15th, 2:25.75; 1600m – Tug Wilson, 13th, 5:26.84; 3200m – Wilson, 13th, 12:05.56; 110m H – Alexander Toenjes, 4th, 17.29; Conner Biswell, 7th, 19.41; 300m H – Abram Huaracha, 6th, 45.03; Toenjes, 8th, 45.999; 4x100m – 6th, 45.39; 4x400m – 5th, 3:43.53; 4x800m – 6th, 9:06.4; Long Jump – Noah Jacobson, 11th, 17’2”; Triple Jump – Jacobson, 3rd, 40’1”; Keller Hurla, 7th, 37’3.25”; Shot Put – Josh Deiter, 6th, 41’7.5”; Joshua Browning, 11th, 37’6”; Discus – Deiter, 5th, 123’4”; Wyatt Cruz, 18th, 82’1”.
Rossville Girls Individual Results: 100m – Alexis Bittner, 11th, 14.02; 200m – Bittner, 8th, 29.14; 400m – Amelia Foster, 1st, 1:00.16; 800m – Foster, 1st, 2:34.02; 1600m – Julia Streit, 7th, 6:01.37; Alexis Zabala, 11th, 6:37.79; 3200m – Streit, 6th, 13:31.84; Audrie Davis, 10th, 15:05.68; 100m H – Ean Haynes, 12th, 19.62; 300m H – Keera Lacock, 10th, 54.39; 4x800m – 2nd, 10:46.87; Long Jump – Haynes, 13th, 13’4”; Shot Put – Briar Gillum, 1st, 41;2.5”; Discus – Gillum, 2nd, 113’4.5”.
Rossville Boys Individual Results: 100m – Woodrow Rezac, 2nd, 11.5; 200m – Rezac, 3rd, 23.03; Braiden Hensley, 10th, 25.33; 400m – Braden Hensley, 13th, 56.11; 1600m – Hayden Sanders, 15th, 5:35.87; Javelin – Hunter Broce, 2nd, 153’2”; Aryon Klesath, 13th, 107’9”.
Girls Team Results: Osawatomie, 1st, 73; Silver lake, 2nd, 72; Prairie View, West Franklin, T-3rd, 61; Rossville, 5th, 47; Santa Fe Trail, 6th, 45.5; Royal Valley, 7th, 33.5; St. Marys, Council Grove, T-8th, 33; Pleasant Ridge, 10th, 31; Jeff West, 11th, 19; Oskaloosa, 12th, 16; Osage City, 13th, 12; Perry-Lecompton, Wellsville, T-14th, 10.
Boys Individual Results: Perry-Lecompton, 1st, 101; Osage City, 2nd, 99; Silver Lake, 3rd, 87; Santa Fe Trail, 4th, 61; Council Grove, 5th, 44; Wellsville, 6th, 41; West Franklin, 7th, 25; Rossville, 8th, 22; Royal Valley, 9th, 21; St. Marys, 10th, 20; Pleasant Ridge, 11th, 12; Prairie View, Jeff West, T-12th, 8; Bishop Ward, 14th, 5; Osawatomie, 15th, 4.
Wabaunsee @ Valley Heights May 21
Wabaunsee Girls Individual Results: Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st, 17’9.75; Triple Jump — Schutter, 1st, 35’5; Sienna Jones, 3rd, 34’1.75; 100m — Schutter, 4th, 13.43; 4x100m — Madison Schurle, Jones, Sophia Castillo, Schutter, 2nd, 51.97; 1600m — Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 4th, 6:09.54.
Wabaunsee Boys Individual Results: 800m — Jace Reves, 1st, 2:03.72; 4x100m — Aiden Boeckman, Dawson Schultz, Reves, Angel Trujillo, 45.41; 4x800m — Reves, Trujilo, Wyatt Wurtz, Eli Oliver, 2nd, 8:44.17; 4x400m — Reves, Schultz, Oliver, Trujillo, 3rd, 3:40.81; 400m — Trujillo, 3rd, 53.04.
Wamego @ Tonganoxie May 21
Girls Individual Results: 100m – Abby Faulkner, 2nd, 13.01; 200m – Faulkner, 3rd, 27.22; 400m – Kenzie Cooper, 5th, 1:03.99; 800m – Caroline Donahue, 5th, 2:32.27; Margaret Benson, 10th, 3:05.16; 3200m – Charlee Lind, 3rd, 12:42.41; Adaline Fulmer, 7th, 13:48.72; 100m H – Alexis Holloway, 5th, 18.26; 300m H – Holloway, 8th, 53.79; 4x100m – Sarah Jones, Addison Denney, Emma Caffey, Faulkner, 3rd, 53.14; 4x400m – Denney, Donahue, Jones, Cooper, 4th, 4:33.17; 4x800m – Donahue, Grace Williams, Adaline Fulmer, Lind, 3rd, 11:00.61; Triple Jump – Holloway, 4th, 32’; Shot Put – Kaley Schmidt, 17th, 26’2”; Discus – Schmidt, 9th, 89’11”; Sara Springer, 10th, 87’9”; Javelin – Mary Kate Leitch, 14th, 75’11”.
Boys Individual Results: 400m – Jonathan Cutting, 5th, 51.35; 800m – Eli Artzer, 7th, 2:11.46; Noah Williams, 9th, 2:12.38; 1600m – Brady Stegman, 7th, 4:50.96; Harrison Cutting, 9th, 4:59.08; 3200m – Emery Wolfe, 4th, 10:22.54; Jacob White, 5th, 19:29.86; 110m H – Mason Herzog, 6th, 17.38; 4x100m – Hagan Johnson, Jacob Fritz, Herzog, Daryn Baldwin, 4th, 45.97; 4x400m – Jake Fritz, Herzog, Jon Cutting, Caleb Shea, 3rd, 3:32.78; 4x800m – Wolfe, Jon Cutting, Eli Artzer, Shea, 1st, 8:25.89; High Jump – Drew Pettay, 7th, 5’6”; Pole Vault – Pettay, 9th, 11’6”; Shot Put – Titus Tuiasosopo, 5th, 44’7”; Grant Warren, 15th, 39’6.5”; Discus – Warren, 5th, 118’10”; Andrew Hildebrand, 8th, 106’9”; Tuiasosopo, 18th, 95’4”.
Girls Team Results: Eudora, 1st, 177; Baldwin, 2nd, 78; Holton, 3rd, 75; Ottawa, 4th, 62; Bishop Miege, 5th, 53; Wamego, 6th, 46; Tonganoxie, 7th, 33; Hayden, 8th, 32.
Boys Team Results: Eudora, 1st, 166; Bishop Miege, 2nd, 104; Hayden, 3rd, 60; Tonganoxie, 4th, 60; Holton, 5th, 59; Wamego, 6th, 34; Baldwin, 7th, 14; Ottawa, 8th, 13; Atchison, 9th, 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.