Wrestling
District Wrestling Tournament @ Wamego Feb. 6
Wamego Individual Results: Tayke Weber, 126, 4th. Bye; Pinned by Garett Kalivoda, Clay Center (CC); pinned Eli Shoup, Rock Creek (RC); lost to Lorenzo Cruzen, McPherson (McP), 4-3; Thomas McIntyre, 132, 2nd. Pinned Justice Gardner, Smoky Valley (SV); defeated Javin Welsh, Abilene (ABL), 9-6; lost to Parker Tholstrup, CC, 7-3; Nick Cruickshank, 138, 2nd. Bye; defeated Collin Pearson, McP, 4-2; lost to Braden Wilson, ABL, 13-4; Drew Brown, 145, 1st. Bye; defeated Trenton Wuthnow, ABL, 9-0; Justin Wisner-McLane, Chapman, CHA, 4-2; Jake Meyer, 160, 3rd. Pinned Richard Zeller, SV; lost to Nathan Brown, Concordia (CON), 8-2; pinned Aidan Henely, ABL; defeated Kyler Welling, CHA, 11-0; Cooper Dow. 170. Pinned by Drew Burenheide, RC, Colton Spellman, CC; Hayden Oviatt, 182, 2nd. Bye; pinned Shawn Liddle, CC; pinned by Hunter Schroeder, CON; Ethan Holle, 220, 6th. Pinned by Jace Tholstrup, CON; Bye; lost to Brayden Lexow, CHA, 5-0; pinned by Jace Tholstrup.
Rock Creek Individual Results: Spencer Bard, 120, 4th. Bye; lost to Treyton Pelnar, MCP, 8-3; pinned Travis Leasure, CHA; pinned by Christopher McClanahan ABL; Eli Shoup, 126, 6th. Lost to Lorenzo Cruzen, McP, 13-2; bye; pinned by Tayke Weber, Wamego (WAM), Torxsten Kindel, CON; Ian Clark, 132. Pinned by Parker Tholstrup, CC, Hayden Farley, McP; Gavin Shoup, 138, 4th. Pinned Toby Wahlmeier, CON; pinned by Braden Wilson, ABL; bye; pinned by Collin Pearson, McP; Tanner Shoup, 145, 5th. Lost to Trenton Wuthnow, ABL, 9-1; bye; pinned by Talyn Pfizenmaier, CC; pinned Ladon Vogts, McP; Caleb Purvis, 152, 3rd. Pinned Michael Shipman, CHA; lost to Tristan Randles, ABL, 13-11; pinned Caleb Hanson, CON, Gavin Richardson, McP; Johnathan Wilson, 160. Pinned by Nathan Brown, CON, Richard Zeller, SV; Drew Burenheide, 170, 1st. Pinned Cooper Dow, WAM, Braunson Golden, SV; defeated Devin Frantz, McP, 16-1; Brendan Smith, 182, 5th. Pinned by Shawn Liddle, CC; bye; pinned by Tanner Luttig, S; pinned Ryan Hengemuhle, CHA; Cooper Bittle, 195, 2nd. Pinned Carter Spotted Elk, McP; pinned by Zane Reed, CON; Dayton Bittle, 220, 2nd. Bye; defeated Brayden Lexow, CHA, 5-1; pinned by Keegan McDonald, CC; Ty Griffin, 285, 4th. Pinned Conner McVicker, McP; pinned by Luke Young, CC; pinned Colt Sell, CHA; lost to Leroy Bean, SV.
St. Marys Individual Results: Tug Wilson, 138, 3rd. Pinned Josiah Smith, Osage City (OC); pinned by Krew Lacock, Rossville (ROS); pinned Garrett Johnson, Maur Hill (MH), Jesse Rodgers, Council Grove (CG); Jack Perry, 145, 4th. Pinned Joey Andres, CG; pinned by Layne Hurla, ROS; bye; lost to Caleb Taylor, Silver Lake (SL), 8-4; Ben McCarthy, 195, 4th. Bye; pinned by Preston Gillen, SL; bye; pinned by Garrett Croucher, OC; Brandon Brownell, 220, 3rd. Bye; pinned by Jon Grame, Mission Valley (MV); bye; pinned Ayven Seacrest, OC.
4A District 4 Team Results: Clay Center, 1st, 193; Concordia, 2nd, 177.5; Abilene, 3rd, 165; Rock Creek, 4th, 125.5; McPherson, 5th, 118; Wamego, 6th, 103; Chapman, 7th, 73.
3-2-1A District 7 Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 205; Rossville, 2nd, 169; Council Grove, 3rd, 123; Osage City, 4th, 109; Wabaunsee, 5th, 64; Mission Valley, 6th, 60; St. Marys, 7th, 48; Maur Hill-Mt. Academy, 8th, 41; Northern Heights, 10th, 12; Oskaloosa, 11th.
Boys Basketball
Wabaunsee 48 — Lyndon 40 Feb. 2 Wabaunsee 60 — Rossville 43 Feb. 5 St. Marys 58 — Rossville 27 Feb. 2
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 12; J. Hurla, 11; Criqui, 9; Jackson, 7; Moylan, Holz, 6 each; Homan, 3; Lett, 2.
St. Marys 77 — Silver Lake 58 Feb. 5
Scoring for St. Marys: J. Hurla, 14; Moylan, 3; Holz, 7; K. Hurla, 19; Lett, 4; Homan, 2; Jacobson, 12; Ewing, 2; Criqui, 13.
St. Mary’s Academy 50 — Cornerstone 26 Jan. 28 St. Mary’s Academy 65 — Blue Ridge Christian 8 Jan. 30 Wetmore 61 — Onaga 40 Feb. 2
Scoring for Onaga: Z. Fisher, 11; Simkins, 8; Abitz, Myers, 6 each; Rice, 4; Fordham, 3; Figge, 2.
Onaga 47 — Blue Valley 42
Feb. 5
Scoring for Onaga: Myers, 14; Abitz, 11; Fordham, 10; Z. Fisher, 9; Simkins, 3.
Rock Creek 64 — Centralia 42 Feb. 2 Rock Creek 63 — Riley County 50 Feb. 5
Girls Basketball
Wabaunsee 47 — Lyndon 38 Feb. 2 Rossville 53 — Wabaunsee 40 Feb. 5 Rossville 69 — St. Marys 51 Feb. 2
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 19; M. Hurla, 12; Harrison, Schindler, 6 each; Moylan, 5; Martin, 3.
St. Marys 52 — Silver Lake 61 Feb. 5 Basehor-Linwood 46 — Wamego 40 Feb. 5
BL: 14-5-11-16 – 46
W: 6-11-9-14 – 40
Scoring for Wamego: Paige Donnelly, 13; Toree Hoobler, 10; Ashten Pierson, Trista Hoobler, 6 each; Alexis Billings, Ryann Alderson, 2 each; Grace Williams, 1.
Wetmore 38 — Onaga 31 Feb. 2
Scoring for Onaga: R. Krohn, Fischer, 9 each; Schwartz, 8; Owens, 3; Buesher, 2.
Blue Valley 51 — Onaga 41 Feb. 5
Scoring for Onaga: Schwartz, 19; R. Krohn, 7; Fischer, E. Krohn, 6 each; Buesher, 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.