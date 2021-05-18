Boys Golf
Wamego @ NCKL May 3
Individual Results: Levi Long, 1st, 78; Dylan Tyner, 3rd, 81; Kaleb Winter, 5th, 87; Jared Sramek, T-6th, 88; Bennett Schoenbeck, T-11th, 95; Jackson White, 13th, 96.
Team Results: Wamego, 1st, 335; Clay Center, 2nd, 373; Concordia, 3rd, 380; Marysville, 4th, 413; Chapman, 5th, 475; Abilene, 6th; 499.
Baseball
Wabaunsee @ Rock Creek May 4
Game 1:
W: 0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
RC: 4-2-1-2-0-1 — 10
Game 2:
W: 2-0-0-0-0 — 2
RC: 8-4-0-0 — 12
Rock Creek @ Silver Lake May 6
Game 1:
RC: 0-0-2-0-0-0-0 — 2
SL: 0-1-0-0-6-1 — 8
Game 2:
RC: 0-0-1-0-1-2-2 — 6
SL: 2-0-1-0-3-0-1 — 7
Wamego v Rossville May 3
Game 1:
W: 0-0-2-0-1-0-0 — 3
R: 0-4-0-3-0-1-0 — 8
Game 2:
W: 0-1-0-1-1-0-0 — 3
R: 2-1-0-0-1-0-2 — 6
Wamego v Abilene May 7
Game 1:
W: 5-1-1-0-0-0-0 — 7
A: 0-0-1-5-0-0-0 — 6
Game 2:
W: 1-1-0-0-1 — 3
A: 5-1-7-1 — 14
St. Marys v Riley County May 4
Game 1:
SM: 0-1-0-1-0-0 — 2
RC: 3-1-4-2-1-2 — 13
Game 2:
SM: 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 — 1
RC: 2-0-2-1-1-0-2 — 8
Softball
Wamego v Rossville May 3
Game 1:
W: 1-2- -1-0-0-1-0 — 3
R:0-0-4-0-1-0-4 — 9
Game 2:
W: 1-0-0-0-6-3-0 — 10
R: 1-8-1-0-0-1-2 — 13
Wamego v Abilene May 7
Game 1:
W: 0-0-5-5-4 — 14
A: 0-0-0-2-0 — 2
Game 2:
W: 4-1-1-1-4 — 11
A: 0-0-0-0-1 — 1
Wabaunsee @ Rock Creek May 4
Game 1:
W: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
RC: 0-0-0-13 — 13
Game 2:
W: 2-0-0-2-1 — 5
RC: 0-7-3-5 — 15
St. Marys v Riley County May 4
Game 1:
SM: 1-1-0-3-1-0 — 6
RC: 0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Game 2:
SM: 2-3-2-4 — 11
RC: 0-0-0-1-0 — 1
St. Marys @ Chapman May 7
Game 1:
SM: 4-8-1-1-1-0 — 15
C: 0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Game 2:
SM: 3-0-3-0-2-2-1 — 11
C: 0-0-2-0-1-0-1 — 4
Track
Wamego Invitational May 7
Wamego Girls Individual Results (Top 5): 100m – Abby Faulkner, 1st, 12.79; 200m – Faulkner, 1st, 26.32; 400m – Addison Denney, 5th, 1:07.03; 800m – Caroline Donahue, 1st, 2:33.63; Margaret Benson, 5th, 3:16.32; 1600m – Charlee Lind, 2nd, 5:58.96; Benson, 4th, 6:56.79; Wildin, 5th, 7:38.43; 3200m – Adaline Fulmer, 3rd, 13:28.59; 4x400m – Denney, Donahue, Lind, Williams, 5th, 4:42.3; 4x800m – Donahue, Lind, Fulmer, Williams, 1st, 10:53.09; Shot Put – Kaley Schmidt, 4th, 29’10”; Discus – Schmidt, 2nd, 90’7”; Sara Springer, 3rd, 87’5”; Javelin – Denney, 1st, 98’; High Jump – Grace Williams, 3rd, 4’6”.
Wamego Boys Individual Results (Top 5): 200m – Daryn Baldwin, 4th, 23.87; Hagan Johnson, 5th, 23.89; 400m – Jon Cutting, 2nd, 52.93; 800m – Emery Wolfe, 2nd, 2:08.39; Eli Artzer, 4th, 2:10.05; Brady Stegman, 5th, 2:14.93; 1600m – Harrison Cutting, 1st, 4:40.37; Wolfe, 3rd, 4:43.36; Stegman, 4th, 4:46.59; 3200m – H Cutting, 2nd, 10:57.08; Dagan Fultz, 5th, 11:39.39; 110m H – Mason Herzog, 1st, 16.79; 300m H – Herzog, 3rd, 44.85; 4x100m – “A”, Johnson, Fritz, Hefley, Baldwin, 4th, 46.19; 4x400m – 3rd, Herzog, J Cutting, Fritz, C Shea, 3:35.36; 4x800m – “A”, C Shea, J Cutting, Artzer, White, 1st, 8:49.89; “B”, Hupe, Rickstrew, Wilber, J Shea, 2nd, 9:10.08; Shot Put – Grant Warren, 1st, 40’8.5”; Titus Tuiasosopo, 5th, 38’2.75”; High Jump – Caleb Shea, 1st, 5’8”; Drew Pettay, 2nd, 5’8”; Joey Shea, 4th, 5’6”; Pole Vault – Pettay, 3rd, 10’.
Rock Creek Girls Individual Results (Top 5): 200m – Grace Fike, 2nd, 27.19; 4x100m – 3rd, 53.91; 4x400m – 1st, 4:16.03; High Jump – Evie Gill, 2nd, 4’8”; Erica Arnold, 5th, 4’2”; Pole Vault – Abby Wick, 2nd, 8’; Kvasnica, 3rd, 8’; Long Jump – Fike, 1st, 15’6”; Kvasnica, 3rd, 14’5”; Shelby Bissen, 4th, 13’7.75”; Triple Jump – Fike, 3rd, 33.7”; Bissen, 4th, 30’5.5”.
Rock Creek Boys Individual Results (Top 5): 100m – Brandon Geyer, 1st, 11.42; Adyson Westgate, 2nd, 11.83; Avery Adams, 3rd, 11.9; 200m – Geyer, 3rd, 23.07; 110m H – Jose Prado, 3rd, 18.22; Ethan Karnes, 4th, 18.29; Bryce Disberger, 5th, 19.14; 300m H – Prado, 1st, 44.46; Yanci Spiller, 2nd, 44.46; Karnes, 5th, 46.78; 4x100m – 1st, 45.2; 4x400m – 3rd, 3:37.98; Discus – Griffin, 1st, 109’10”; Alex Thiemann, 3rd, 108’3.75”; Javelin – Thiemann, 4th, 118’1”; Howard, 5th, 114’8”; Pole Vault – Brad Skinner, 2nd, 10’6”; Long Jump – Geyer, 1st, 19’7.75”; Triple Jump – Spiller, 2nd, 40’9.75.
Girls Team Results: Chapman, 1st, 97; Abilene, 2nd, 88; Wamego, 3rd, 73; Clay Center, 4th, 60; Rock Creek, 5th, 55.
Boys Team Results: Wamego, 1st, 96; Rock Creek, 2nd, 91; Abilene, 3rd, 70; Chapman, 4th, 67; Clay Center, 5th, 51.
Wabaunsee @ Burlington May 4
Wabaunsee Girls Individual Results (Top 5): Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st, 17’9; Triple Jump — Schutter, 1st, 34’7.5, Sienna Jones, 3rd, 32’6; 4x400m — Jones, Sophia Castillo, Valeria Trujillo, Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 2nd, 4:42.21; 100m Hurdles, Schurle, 3rd, 16.68; 1600m — Stuhlsatz, 4th, 6:04.76; 3200m 4th, 12:53.66.
Wabaunsee Boys Individual Results (Top 5): 800m — Jace Reves, 2nd, 2:05.65.
Wabaunsee @ Valley Heights May 6
Wabaunsee Girls Individual Results (Top 3): Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st, 17’2.25; Triple Jump — Schutter, 2nd, 35’5; 3200m — Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 3rd, 13:03.83; 100m — Madison Schurle, 3rd, 19.63.
Wabaunsee Boys Individual Results (Top 3): 4x400m — 1st, 3:39.50; 4x800m — Jace Reves, Wyatt Wurtz, Angel Trujillo, Eli Oliver, 1st, 8:59.44.
