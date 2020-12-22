Boys Basketball
Wamego 61 — Sabetha 33 Dec. 8
S: 11-5-9-7 – 33
W: 14-10-20-17 – 61
Scoring for Wamego: Tanner Hecht, 19; Burk Springer, 14; Jake Fritz, 7; Caleb Shea, Jackson White, 6 each; Colin Donahue, 4; James DeRouchey, Bennett Schoenbeck, Chase Cottam, 2 each.
Wamego 61 — Atchison 53 Dec. 11
A: 15-11-12-15 – 53
W: 18-17-12-14 – 61
Scoring for Wamego: Tanner Hecht, 32; Burk Springer, 8; Jake Fritz, Colin Donahue, 7 each; James DeRouchey, 4; Jackson White, 3.
Manhattan CHIEF 65 — Wabaunsee 35 Dec. 8
MC: 18-21-17-9 — 65
W: 2-13-11-9 — 35
Wabaunsee 53 — Northern Heights 35 Dec. 10
W: 11-15-13-14 — 53
NH: 1-3-13-18 — 35
Frankfort 48 — Wabaunsee 46 Dec. 11
F: 11-8-7-22 — 48
W: 8-9-12-17 — 46
Hesston 62 — St. Marys 44 Dec. 8 St. Marys 56 — Mission Valley 49 Dec. 11 Rock Creek 60 — Abilene 56 Dec. 8 St. Mary’s Academy 39 — Northeast Kansas Saints HomeSchool 26 Dec. 7 St. Mary’s Academy 48 — Veritas Christian 44 Dec. 12
Girls Basketball
Sabetha 51 — Wamego 32 Dec. 8
S: 14-14-13-10 – 51
W: 6-14-1-11 – 32
Scoring for Wamego: Ashten Pierson, 12; Paige Donnelly, Ryann Alderson, 7 each; Addison Deney, Trista Hoobler, 3 each.
Wamego 42 — Baldwin 36 Dec. 11
B: 2-12-11-11 – 36
W: 8-10-10-14 – 42
Scoring for Wamego: Ashten Pierson, 15; Trista Hoobler, 7; Ryann Alderson, 6; Toree Hoobler, 5; Cadence Kueker, Elle Starkey, 3 each; Gallagher, 1.
Wabaunsee 35 — Manhattan CHIEF 30 Dec. 8
MC: 10-6-9-5 — 30
W: 3-15-18-11 — 35
Northern Heights 51 — Wabaunsee 45 Dec. 10
NH: 7-18-18-8 — 51
W: 8-14-12-11 — 45
Frankfort 41 — Wabaunsee 39 Dec. 11
F: 14-9-6-12 — 41
W:11-11-11-6 — 39
Rock Creek 44 — Augusta 29 Dec. 11 Nemaha Central 53 — St. Marys 26 Dec. 8
Scoring for St Marys: M. Hurla, 3; Martin, 3; K. Hurla, 15; Harrison, 5.
St. Marys 64 — Mission Valley 47 Dec. 11
Scoring for St. Marys: M. Hurla, 12; Martin, 16; K. Hurla, 15; Moylan, 6; Denton, 1; Harrison, 14.
Wrestling
Wamego @ Marysville Dec. 10
Wamego Results: Colin Schuck, 126, pinned by Tristen Schaefer; Tayke Weber, 132, defeated Elise Rose, 12-1; Nick Cruickshank, 138, pinned Kai Barton; Austin Meyer, 145, defeated Haiden Gibbs, 17-8; Drew Brown, 152, pinned Aiden Price; Jake Meyer, 160, defeated Jacob Haefele; Cooper Dow, 170, pinned by Keith Johnson; Hayden Oviatt, 182, defeated Beau Wassenberg, 4-0; 195, Wamgeo open; Ethan Holle, 220, pinned by Jack Lott; 285, Wamego open.
Wamego @ Santa Fe Trail Mixer Dec. 12
Girls Results: Ceina Kramm, 120A, 2nd, Won by injury default; pinned by Keera Lacock,
Rossville; Kylie Stivers, 126A, 1st. Pinned Avery Henderson, Silver Lake; defeated Chandler Lill, Santa Fe Trail (SFT), 8-6. Sahara Schleif, 143, 3rd, Pinned by Gracelyn Whalen, Anderson County, Irish Rokey, Sabetha (SAB).
JV Division Results: Colin Schuck,126A, 2nd, Pinned Jayden Spencer, SFT; pinned by Bryer Chrisco, Tonganoxie (TON); Ryese Ebert, 138A, 1st, Pinned Nick Slawson, Wellsville, Kryson Hayes, Osawatomie, Hunter Williams, SFT; Cooper Dow, 160A, 4th, Pinned by Jacob Garber,
SAB, Korbin Brady, SFT, Ashton Garber, Perry LeCompton.
Onaga Invitational Dec. 12
Onaga Individual Results: Landon Koelling, 126, 1st. Pinned Brady Cook, Silver Lake (SL), Elijah Brittan, Maur Hill (MH), Spencer Bard, Rock Creek (RC), Landon Brunner, Manhattan (MAN) and Alan Lambrecht, Nemaha Central (NC); Wyatt Pennington, 138, 7th. Pinned by Garrett Jonnson, MH; bye; pinned by Tug Wilson, St. Marys (SM); bye; Kaid Schwant, 145, 5th. Lost to Patrick Madden, MH, 16-0; defeated AJ Hoffman, MAN, 17-2; pinned by Jack Perry, SM; pinned Dalton Childress, NC; Tatum Lara, 285, 7th. Pinned by William Kralicek, Royal Valley (RV); pinned Deryk Hernandez, MH; pinned by Aston Wood, RV, Juan Roman-Perez, Hayden (HAY); pinned Collin Fitzgerald, SL.
Rock Creek Individual Results: Trenton Buckman, 113, 7th. Pinned by Jesse Thacher, Oskaloosa (OSK), Theron Meyer, Jeff West (JW); lost to Ben Holmes, HAY, 19-16, Matt Tracy, RV, 16-8; bye; Spencer Bard, 126, 2nd. Pinned Landon Brunner, MAN, Brady Cook, SL; pinned by Landon Koelling, Onaga (ONA); pinned Alan Lambrecht, NC, Elijah Brittan, MH. Ian Clark, 132, 2nd. Defeated Jaxon Radi, MAN, 21-10; pinned Kyle Riley, RV; Defeated Jaden Vargas, MAN; pinned Leif Malm, MH; lost to Quinton Nelson, RV; Gavin Shoup, 138, 4th. Pinned Jacob Steeves, RC; lost to Bryant Salas, MAN; pinned James Bellew, RTV; lost by injury default to
Tug Wilson, SM; pinned by Garrett Johnson, MH; Jacob Steeves, 138, 6th. Pinned by Gavin Shoup, RC, James Bellew, RV, Bryant Salas, MAN; pinned Wyatt Pennington, ONA; pinned by James Bellew, RV; Tanner Shoup, 145, 1st. Pinned Dalton Childress, NC, Curtis Morrissey, HAY, Chase Emery, RV, Jack Perry, SM, Patrick Madden, MH; Caleb Purvis, 152, 1st. Pinned Jack Chisham, HAY; pinned by John Livingston, Horton (HTN); pinned Quinn O’Donnell,
MH, Isaac Sinks, MAN, John Livingston, HRT; Johnathan Wilson, 160, 6th. Lost to Landon Machor, MAN, 12-4; defeated Drew Crady, HAY, 12-8; pinned by Jake Peltzer, MH; bye; lost to Crady, 10-6; Brendan Smith, 170, 2nd. Pinned Ben Dejesus, MAN; lost to Mo Hilbert, NC; pinned David Weiner, MH, Jameson Kennedy, HAY; lost to Dejesus, 13-3. Drew Burenheide, 182, 1st. Pinned Keishaun Holloway, MAN, Jerry Dalrymple, NC; defeated Will Devader, HAY, 14-6; pinned Carter Robert, SL; won by disqualification over Devader; Cooper Bittle, 195, 1st. Pinned Levi Kraisinger, NC; bye; defeated Taelur Barnes, JW, 5-3; pinned Ethan Brousseau,
Hoxie (HOX); pinned by Patrick Smith, Marysville (MAR); Dayton Bittle, 220, 3rd. Pinned by Jon Grame, Mission Valley (MV); pinned Levi Parrett, RV, Braden Dwerlkotte, MAR; lost to Clayton Stephenson, HAY, 7-3; pinned Samuel Underwood, MH.
St. Marys Individual Results: Cole Murphy, 120, 4th. Pinned by Ivak Kaus, HOX, Kameron Banks, MAN, Isaac Hayes, OSK. Tug Wilson, 138, 1st. Bye; pinned Garrett Johnson, MH, Wyatt Pennington, ONA; won by injury default over Gavin Shoup, RC; defeated Bryant Salas,
MAN, 12-4; Jack Perry, 145, 3rd. Defeated AJ Hoffman, MAN, 17-2; pinned by Patrick Madden, MH; pinned Kaid Schwant, ONA; pinned by Tanner Shoup, RC; defeated Curtis Morrissey, HAY, 5-2; Alex Toenjes, 152, 4th. Pinned John Seiss, NC, Allison King, OSK; pinned by Isaac Sinks, MAN; pinned by John Livingston, HTN, Sinks. Abe Huaracha, 160, 2nd. Bye; pinned Aden
Feldkamp, NC; won by injury default over Conner Schmitt, JW; pinned Landon Machor, MAN;
pinned by Jake Peltzer, MH; Connor Biswell, 170, 6th. Pinned Jackson King, RV; pinned by Justice Dunbar, MV, Jameson Kennedy, HAY; pinned David Weiner, MH; pinned by Mo
Hilbert, NC; Brandon Brownell, 220, 6th. Lost to Samuel Underwood, MJ; pinned by Kaleb Reitz, NC, Clayton Stephenson, HAY; pinned Levi Parrett, RV; pinned by Braden Dwerlkotte, MAR.
