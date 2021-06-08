Boys Golf
Wamego @ Dodge City May 24-25
Wamego Boys Individual Results: Dylan Tyner, T-4th, +9, 74, 77, 151; Levi Long, T-8th, +17, 82, 77, 159; Jackson White, T-18th, +25, 82, 85, 167; Bennett Schoenbeck, +26, 82, 86, 168; Kaleb Winter, +29, 88, 83, 171; Jared Sramek, +40, 96, 86, 182. Boys Team Scores: (making Day 2 team cut) Wellington, 1st, 313, 297, 610; Wamego, 2nd, 319, 323, 642; Bishop Miege, 3rd, 336, 322, 658; Augusta, 4th, 346, 345, 691; McPherson, 5th, 347, 352, 699; Pratt, 6th, 349, 363, 712; (not making Day 2 team cut) Buhler, 7th, 365; Independence, 8th, 371; Mulvane, 9th, 377; Holton, 10th, 378; Coffeyville, 11th, 379; Louisburg, 12th, 379.
State Baseball
Rock Creek @ Bishop Ward May 27 RC: 0-0-0-0-3-5 — 8 BW: 0-0-0-1-0-2-0 — 3 Rock Creek @ Minneapolis May 28 RC: 3-0-0-3-0-2 — 8 M: 0-0-0-1-0-2-0 — 3 Rock Creek @ Anderson County May 28 RC: 3-1-1-14 — 19 AC: 0-0-0-0 — 0
State Softball
Rock Creek @ Cheney May 27
RC: 1-0-0-4-0-0-0 — 5 C: 0-1-0-2-2-0-1 — 6
Wamego @ Bishop Miege May 28
W: 1-2-0-0-0-0-0 — 3 BM: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Wamego @ Clay Center May 29
W: 0-2-0-0-0-0-0 — 2 CC: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 1
Wamego @ Andale May 29
W: 6-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 6 A: 0-0-1-0-0-1-0 — 2
State Track
Wamego @ Wichita May 28
Wamego Individual Results: Abby Faulkner – 2nd, 100m, 12.49; 3rd, 200m, 26.35; Charlee Lind – 7th, 3200m, 12:48.67; Girls 4x100m – Sarah Jones, Kenzie Cooper, Emma Caffey, Abby Faulkner, 11th, 52.22; Girls 4x400m – Cooper, Caroline Donahue, Addison Denney, Jones, 15th, 4:32; Girls 4x800m – Donahue, Grace Williams, Adaline Fulmer, Lind, 14th, 11:04.41; Alexis Holloway – 15th, triple jump, 29’6.25”; Emery Wolfe – 4th, 3200m, 10:08.01; Boys 4x100m – Hagan Johnson, Jacob Fritz, Mason Herzog, Daryn Baldwin, 15th, 46.11; Boys 4x400m – Fritz, Mason Herzog, Jonathan Cutting, Caleb Shea, 6th, 3:33.43; Boys 4x800m – Wolfe, Cutting, Eli Artzer, Shea, 2nd, 8:20.1.
St. Marys @ Wichita May 28
St. Marys Individual Results: Hope Garland — 7th, 100m, 12.85; 10th, 200m, 27.5; Lanie Mott — 14th, 200m, 27.88; Jayla Johnson — 16th, 300m H, 52.66; Girls 4x100m relay – Grace Michaels, Josie Hurd, Hope Garland, Lanie Mott, 11th, 52.36; Alex Toenjes – 12th, 110m H, 17.39; Noah Jacobson – 6th, triple jump, 41’7.75
Rossville @ Wichita May 28
Rossville Individual Results: Amelia Foster — 6th, 400m, 1:01.09; 7th, 800m, 2:26.82; Girls 4x800m relay – Julia Streit, Keera Lacock, Audrie Davis, Amelia foster, 12th, 11:00.72;; Briar Gillum – 3rd, shot put, 41’2.5”; 8th, discus, 109’8”; Woodrow Rezac – 2nd, 100m, 10.74; 1st, 200m, 22.15.
Rock Creek @ Wichita May 28
Rock Creek Individual Results: Kyra Nippert — 15th, 1600m, 5:56.68; Grace Fike – 3rd, long jump, 16’8”; 7th, triple jump, 34’6.75”; Jose Prado – 9th, 300m H, 42.63; Brandon Geyer – 13th, 100m, 11.45.
Wabaunsee @ Wichita May 29
Wabaunsee Individual Results: Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st, 17’1.5; Triple Jump — Schutter, 4th, 35’4.75; 100m — Schutter, 8th, 13.53; Girls 4x100m — Madison Schurle, Sienna Jones, Sophia Castillo, Schutter, 9th, 52.65; Triple Jump — Jones, 10th, 33’6; 1600m — Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 12th, 6:01.23; Boys 4x100 — Aiden Boeckman, Dawson Schultz, Jace Reves, Angel Trujillo, 6th, 45.56; Boys 4x800m — 9th, 8:37.78; Boys 4x400. — Reves, Schultz, Eli Oliver, Trujillo, 12th, 3:44.10; 800m — Reves, 9th, 2:05.95; 400m — Trujillo, 12th, 53.51.
