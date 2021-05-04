Boys Golf
Nemaha Central Invitational April 22
Wamego Individual Results: Dylan Tyner, 3rd, 75; Jared Sramek, Bennett Schoenbeck, T-5th, 80; Kaleb Winter, T-7th, 81; Jackson White, 9th, 82; Levi Long, 19th, 89. St. Marys Individual Results: Jaxon Hurla, 31st, 97; Keller Hurla, T-38, 100; Jacob Fox, 50th, 107; Daniel Ewing, T-55, 118; Trent Carlson, 70th, 128; Jack Perry, 71st, 130. Team Results: Manhattan CHIEF, 1st, 315; Wamego, 2nd, 316; Clay Center, 3rd, 349; Holton, 4th, 368; Frankfort, 5th, 370; Centralia, 6th, 375; Sabetha, 7th, 377; Washington Co., 8th, 385; Seneca, 9th, 392; St. Marys, 10th, 422; Maur Hill, 11th, 428; Horton, 12th, 450; Valley Heights, 13th, 489.
Baseball
Wamego v Marysville April 19
Game 1: W: 0-9-0-0-0-0 — 9 M: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0 Game 2: W: 2-0-0-0-1-2 — 5 M: 0-2-1-0-1-0-0 — 4
Wamego v Silver Lake April 22
W: 2-0-0-1-1-0 — 4 SL: 0-0-0-0-0-1 — 1
Wamego v St. Marys April 22
W: 0-0-2-2-3-2-0 — 9 SM: 3-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 3 Rock Creek @ St. Marys
April 19
Game 1: RC: 0-2-0-0-2-3-7 — 14 SM: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 — 1 Game 2: RC: 6-5-2-6 — 19 SM: 1-0-0-0 — 1
St. Marys v Concordia April 22
SM: 0-0-0-0-3-1-0 — 4 C: 0-0-0-0-4-3-6 — 13
Wabaunsee v Olpe April 19
Game 1: O: 1-3-8-6 — 18 W: 2-0-0-0 — 2 Game 2: O: 5-7-2-2-0 — 16 W: 0-0-2-2-0 — 4
Wabaunsee @ Northern Heights April 23
Game 1: W: 3-1-0-3-3-0 — 10 NH: 2-6-7-1-2-2 — 20 Game 2: W: 2-0-1-0-0-2-3 — 8 NH: 2-2-0-0-1-3-1 — 9
Softball
Wabaunsee v Olpe April 19
Game 1: W: 5-3-5-3 — 16 O: 1-0-0-0 — 1 Game 2: W: 22-4 — 26 O: 0-1-0 — 1
Wabaunsee @ Northern Heights April 23
Game 1: W: 0-0-3-7-4 — — 14 NH: 0-1-0-0-0 — 1 Game 2: W: 3-0-8-2-2 — 15 NH: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Wamego v Marysville April 20
Game 1: W: 0-0-0-0-0-1-2 — 3 M: 0-0-0-1-0-1-0 — 2 Game 2: W: 2-4-4-3 — 13 M: 0-0-0-1-1 — 2
Rock Creek @ St. Marys April 19
Game 1: RC: 0-0-0-0-1-1-0 — 2 SM: 0-0-2-0-0-0-1 — 3 Game 2: RC: 7-0-0-2-0-1-1 — 11 SM: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 1 St. Marys @ Silver Lake
April 22
Game 1: SM: 0-1-2-1-0-1-1 — 6 SL: 0-0-2-1-5-5 — 13 Game 2: SM: 0-1-0-0-0-0-0 — 1 SL: 0-0-3-0-0-0 — 3
Track
Wamego @ Junction City
April 21
Wamego JV Boys Individual Results (Top 3): 4x800m – D Fultz, Isaac Wilber, B Fultz, Hupe, 3rd, 10:00.28; Pole Vault – D Fultz, 3rd, 8’6”. Wamego JV Girls Individual Results (Top 3): Discus – Sara Springer, 2nd, 86; Javelin – Springer, 1st, 80’; Mary Kate Leitch, 3rd, 79’1”.
Wamego @ Jeff West April 22
Wamego Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Kenzie Cooper, 1st, 13.29; Sarah Jones, 3rd, 13.72; 400m – Cooper, 1st, 1:03; Jones, 4th, 1:09.27; 800m – Grace Williams, 1st, 2:44.71; 100m H – Alexis Holloway, 3rd, 19.12; High Jump – Williams, 4th, 4’2”; Shot Put – Kaley Schmidt, 3rd, 26’3.5”; Discus – Schmidt, 3rd, 73’9.5”; Javelin – Denney, 5th, 87’7”. Wamego Boys Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Hagan Johnson, 2nd, 11.47; Daryn Baldwin, 3rd, 11.99; Aiden Hefley, 4th, 12.02; Kyler Soeken, 6th, 12.34; 200m – Hefley, 2nd, 24.08; Soeken, 4th, 25.95; Drew Pettay, 5th, 25.96; 400m – Jake Fritz, 1st, 56.19; Armbrust, 4th, 1:01.14; 1600m – Joey Shea, 3rd, 5:30; 4x100m – Hefley, Fritz, Soeken, Baldwin, 2nd, 47.13; High Jump – Shea, 3rd, 5’6”; Pole Vault – Pettay, 3rd, 9’; Shot Put – Titus Tuiasosopo, 5th, 36’4”; Discus – Warren, 4th, 109’9”. Girls Team Scores: Jefferson County North, 1st, 207; Jefferson West, 2nd, 136; Wamego, Oskaloosa, tie, 3rd, 66; Cornerstone Family, 5th, 60. Boys Team Scores: Jefferson County North, 1st, 279.5; Cornerstone Family, 2nd, 83; Wamego, 3rd, 78.5; Jefferson West, 4th, 46; Oskaloosa, 5th, 32.
Wamego @ Abilene April 23
Wamego Boys Individual Results (Top 8): 800m – Caleb Shea, 4th, 2:07.04; Jon Cutting, 7th, 2:10.68; 1600m – Harrison Cutting, 5th, 4:47.6; Brady Stegman, 6th, 4:48.27; 3200m – Emery Wolfe, 3rd, 10:25.69; Stegman, 6th, 10:39.72; 110m H – Mason Herzog, 7th, 17.53; 300m H – Herzog, 5th, 44.79; 4x100m – Hefley, Jake Fritz, Soeken, Baldwin, 6th, 46.84; 4x400m – Herzog, J Cutting, Fritz, Shea, 1st, 3:36.52; 4x800m – Artzer, J Cutting, Wolfe, Noah Williams, 1st, 8:36.19; Shot Put – Titus Tuiasosopo, 6th, 40’8.5”; High Jump – Caleb Shea, 6th, 5’6”. Wamego Girls Individual Results (Top 8): 100m – Abby Faulkner, 1st, 13.1; Sarah Jones, 8th, 13.99; 800m – Caroline Donahue, 4th, 2:35.22; 4x100m – Jones, Cooper, Emma Caffey, Faulkner, 3rd, 52.04; 4x400m – Faulkner, Donahue, Grace Williams, Cooper, 5th, 4:35.87; 4x800m – Benson, Donahue, Fulmer, Lind, 6th, 11:43.95; Triple Jump – Holloway, 7th, 31’5.5”. Flint Hills Christian Boys Individual Results (Top 8): 100m – Isaiah Choma, 8th, 11.92; 200m – Choma, 8th, 24.25. Flint Hills Christian Girls Individual Results (Top 8): 100m – Mallory Caycedo, 6th, 13.77; 400m– Caycedo, 3rd, 1:07.38; 4x100m – Santana, Seonna McCabria, Casey Foreaux, Featherstone, 4th (B), 1:07.27; 4x800m – Kephart, Foreaux, Santana, Crow, 7th, 13:24.38 Boys Team Results: Southeast of Saline, 1st, 147; Hays, 2nd, 121; Marysville, 3rd, 95.5; Chapman, 4th, 70; Wamego, 6th, 58; Abilene, 7th, 45; Royal Valley, 8th, 29.5; Clay Center, 9th, 28; El Dorado, 10th, 25; Sacred Heart, 11th, 3; Flint Hills Christian, 12th, 2. Girls Team Results: Hays, 1st, 136; Marysville, 2nd, 129; Chapman, 3rd, 107.5; Abilene, 4th, 69; McPherson, 5th, 60; Clay Center, 6th, 44.5; Southeast of Saline, 7th, 41.5; Wamego, 8th, 31; Sacred Heart, 9th, 27; Royal Valley, 10th, 24.5; Flint Hills Christian, 11th, 16; El Dorado, 12th, 3.
