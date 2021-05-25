Boys Golf
Wamego @ Regional Championship May 10
Wamego Individual Results: Levi Long, 1st, 76; Dylan Tyner, T-2nd, 79; Jackson White, 4th, 80; Kaleb Winter, T-12th, 88; Bennett Schoenbeck, T-16th, 90; and Jared Sramek, T-18, 91.
Team Results: Wamego, 1st, 323; Bishop Miege, 2nd, 342; Holton, 3rd, 360; Ottawa, 4th, 366; Hayden, 5th, 369; Clay Center, 6th, 373; Tonganoxie, 7th, 380; Baldwin, 8th, 469; and Eudora, 9th, 520.
3A Regional Championship @ Nemaha Central May 10
St. Marys Individual Results: Jaxon Hurla, T-11th, 93; Keller Hurla, T-21, 103; John Perry, T-33, 113; Daniel Ewing, 41st, 126; Trent Carlson, 42nd, 129; Jacob Fox, 44th, 135.
Rossville Individual Results: Christopher VanderPutten, T-11th, 93; Mattox Hale, T-29th, 112; Manuel VanderPutten, 39th, 124; Aiden Baumchen, 43rd, 134; Cater Bergman, 46th, 156; DeAndre Sowers, 48th, 166.
Team Scores: Nemaha Central, 1st, 356; Jeff West, 2nd, 358; Sabetha, 3rd, 377; Marysville, 4th, 385; Silver Lake, 5th, 392; St. Marys, 6th, 435; Rossville, 7th, 463; and Oskaloosa, 8th, 493.
1A Regional Championship @ Frankfort May 10
Onaga Individual Results: Joseph Marten, 21st, 117; Konnor Nider, T-23rd, 120; Donovan Mason, T-25th, 133.
Baseball
Rossville @ Rock Creek May 11
Game 1:
R: 0-0-4-0-0-0-0 — 4
RC: 1-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 1
Game 2:
R: 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 — 1
RC: 0-0-1-0-0-0-1 — 2
Wabaunsee v Osage City May 11
Game 1:
W: 0-3-0-0-1-0-1 — 5
OC: 0-2-3-0-0-4-4 — 13
Game 2:
W:0-0-0-0-0-0-1 — 1
OC: 0-0-1-0-0-2-0 — 3
Wamego v Chapman May 11
Game 1:
W: 0-2-0-1-2-2-5 — 12
C: 2-2-0-0-0-0-0 — 4
Game 2:
W: 02-6-0-0-0-4-0 — 12
C: 0-0-0-3-0-0-2 — 5
Softball
Wamego v Chapman May 11
Game 1:
W: 2-5-0-0-11 — 18
C: 0-0-0-1-0 — 1
Game 2:
W: 3-3-4-2-3 — 15
C: 1-0-0-0-0 — 1
Rossville @ Rock Creek May 11
Game 1:
R: 2-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 2
RC: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Game 2:
R: 0-0-0-0-0-2-3 — 5
RC: 0-0-1-2-0-1-0 — 4
Rossville v Burlington May 13
R: 0-0-10-0-0-3 — 13
B: 2-0-0-0-0-0 — 2
Rossville v Sabetha May 13
R: 4-0-2-1-0-0-0 — 7
S: 0-0-0-0-0-2-0 — 2
Wabaunsee v Osage City May 11
Game 1:
W: 1-0-8-4-2 — 15
OC: 3-0-0-1-1 — 5
Game 2:
W: 2-7-3-3 — 15
OC: 2-1-0-1-0 — 4
Track
MEL Championship @ St. Marys May 13
Rock Creek Girls Individual Results (Top 6): High Jump – Evie Gill, 1st, 5’; Pole Vault – Abby Wick, 1st, 8’6”; Brynne Kvasnica, 2nd, 8’6”; Sydney Gehl, 5th, 6’6”; Long Jump – Grace Fike, 1st, 16’5’; Shelby Bissen, 5th, 14’10”; Triple Jump – Fike, 2nd, 35’9.25’; Bissen, 3rd, 32’.5”; 100m – Wick, 6th, 13.7; 200m – Fike, 2nd, 27.71; 400m – E Gill, 3rd, 1:03.97; Kya Klingenberg, 6th, 1:07.42; 1600m – Kyra Nippert, 2nd, 5:48.73; 4x100m – E Gill, Klingenberg, L Gill, Wick, 3rd, 53.67; 4x400m – E Gill, Klingenberg, Wick, Fike, 1st, 4:17.57; 4x800m – Kathryn Greenwood, Amarya Edie, Bridget Coughlin, Haylee Lindsay, 4th, 12:50.9.
Rock Creek Boys Individual Results (Top 6): Shot Put – Kody Howard, 5th, 37’2”; Discus – Griffin, 2nd, 108’5”; Alex Thiemann, 4th, 97’3”; Javelin – Thiemann, 4th, 118’3”; High Jump – Bryce Disberger, 2nd, 5’10”; Pole Vault – Brad Skinner, 3rd, 9’6”; Trevor Christensen, 4th, 9’6”; Long Jump – Brandon Geyer, 3rd, 19’7”; Triple Jump – Yanci Spiller, 3rd, 40’.25”; 100m – Geyer, 3rd, 11.34; 200m – Geyer, 4th, 23.82; 400m – Sean Coughlin, 6th, 59.16; 800m – Brandon Cheever, 5th, 2:18.37; 1600m – Clark, 5th, 5:28.11; 3200m – Buckman, 6th, 12:30.03; 110m H – Disberger, 3rd, 18.13; Jose Prado, 4th, 18.15; Ethan Karnes, 5th, 18.17; 300m H – Prado, 2nd, 44.16; Karnes, 4th, 46.27; 4x100m – Prado, Westgate, Spiller, Geyer, 1st, 44.75; 4x400m – Prado, Wilkens, Skinner, Spiller, 1st, 3:36.85; 4x800m – Buckman, Milham, Henry Rottinghaus, Justin Gerber, 5th, 10:56.1.
St. Marys Girls Individual Results (Top 6): Shot Put – Claire Foster, 4th, 31’8.25”; Kassondra Shibler, 6th, 30’9.75”; Discus – C Foster, 5th, 87’4”; Javelin – Shibler, 4th, 81’2”; C Foster, 6th, 73’5”; High Jump – Grace Smith, 3rd, 4’10”; Pole Vault – Crosby, 4th, 7’; Long Jump – Brenna Smith, 3rd, 15’6.75”; Josie Hurd, 6th, 14’8.25”; Triple Jump – B Smith, 4th, 31’11”; Hurd, 5th, 31’3”; 100m – Hope Garland, 1st, 13.12; Lanie Mott, 4th, 13.6; 200m – Hope Garland, 1st, 27.15; Mott, 5th, 27.91; 400m – Cierra Miller, 4th, 1:06.19; A Mayhew, 5th, 1:06.85; 800m – Guin McCann, 2nd, 2:39.53; 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 2nd, 18.11; 300m H – Johnson, 1st, 50.69; B Smith, 2nd, 54.04; 4x100m – G Smith, Hurd, Hope Garland, Mott, 1st, 52.39; 4x400m – Miller, Hope Garland, Mott, B Smith, 3rd, 4:25.63; 4x800m – Miller, Hannah Garland, Stelter, McCann, 3rd, 11.22.71.
St. Marys Boys Individual Results (Top 6): Shot Put – Josh Deiter, 1st, 40’4”; Josh Browning, 4th, 37’10”; Discus – Deiter, 1st, 125’7”; Javelin – Deiter, 5th, 113’7”; High Jump – Abram Huaracha, 5th, 5’65”; Pole Vault – Tug Wilson, 5th, 8’6”; Long Jump – Noah Jacobson, 2nd, 19’9”; Triple Jump – Jacobson, 2nd, 41’.25”; Hurla, 5th, 37’4.5”; 100m – Cody DeDonder, 5th, 11.78; 400m – Levi Jukes, 1st, 54.46; Kason Gomez, 3rd, 56.25; 1600m – Wilson, 4th, 5:24.54; 3200m – Wilson, 4th, 11:57.21; 110m H – Alex Toenjes, 2nd, 17.8; 300m H – Huaracha, 3rd, 46.04; 4x100m – Moylan, Jacobson, DeDonder, Jukes, 3rd, 45.45; 4x400m – Jukes, Gomez, Lotridge, Huaracha, 3rd, 3:39.91; 4x800m – Gomez, Huaracha, Herrington, Wilson, 3rd, 9:23.48.
Rossville Girls Individual Results (Top 6): Shot Put – Briar Gillum 2nd, 39.7.75”; Discus – Gillum, 3rd, 97’; 100m – Alexis Bittner, 5th, 13.62; 400m – Foster, 1st, 1:02.59; 800m – Foster, 1st, 2:39.29; Alexis Zabala, 6th, 3:03.38; 1600m – Julia Streit, 3rd, 5:51.97; 3200m – Streit, 3rd, 13:09.37; 100m H – Haynes, 6th, 19.71; 300m H – Lacock, 5th, 56.1; 4x800m – Streit, Lacock, Davis, Foster, 2nd, 10:53.46.
Rossville Boys Individual Results (Top 6): Javelin – Hunter Broce, 2nd, 136’3”; 100m – Woodrow Rezac, 1st, 10.97; 200m – Rezac, 1st, 22.77; 400m – Braiden Hensley, 5th, 53.078.
Girls Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 166; St. Marys, 2nd, 122; Rock Creek, 3rd, 102; Riley Co., 4th, 82; Rossville, 5th, 60; Wabaunsee, 6th, 17.
Boys Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 179; Rock Creek, 2nd, 110; St. Marys, 3rd, 106; Riley Co., 4th, 89; Wabaunsee, 5th, 41; Rossville, 6th, 30.
