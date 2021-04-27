Boys Golf
Wamego @ Chapman Invitational April 13
Wamego Individual Results: Dylan Tyner, 2nd, 80; Levi Long, 3rd, 81; Kaleb Winter, 4th, 82; and Jackson White, 5th, 83; Layton Bettencourt, 16th, 95; and Tanner Hecht, 17th, 96.
Team Results: Wamego, 1st, 326; Clay Center, 2nd, 358; Southeast of Saline, 3rd, 387; Marysville, 4th, 392; Concordia, 5th, 392; Solomon, 6th, 452.
Baseball
Rock Creek @ Chapman April 13
Game 1:
RC: 2-2-2-1-2-0-1 — 10
C: 0-0-0-1-0-4-0 — 5
Game 2:
RC: 0-6-18 — 24
C: 0-0-0 — 0
Onaga v St. Marys April 12
Game 1:
SM: 1-0-0-0-3-0-0 — 4
O: 0-0-1-0-1-0-1 — 3
Game 2:
SM: 0-0-1-0-0-2-2 — 5
O: 3-0-0-0-0-0 — 3
St. Marys v Rossville April 15
Game 1:
SM: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
R: 0-2-3-1-4 — 10
Game 2:
SM: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
R: 1-0-1-12 — 14
Wabaunsee @ Riley County April 13
Game 1:
W: 0-2-0-0 — 2
RC: 3-4-2-8 — 17
Game 2:
W: 0-2-0-4-0 — 6
RC: 10-2-2-0-2 — 16
Wabaunsee v Silver Lake April 15
Game 1:
W: 1-0-2-0-0-3-0 — 6
SL: 2-8-0-0-1-2-0 — 13
Game 2:
W: 0-0-0-0 — 0
SL: 2-2-7-6 — 17
Wamego @ Concordia April 13
Game 1:
W: 2-0-0-0-4-2-1 — 9
C: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 — 1
Game 2:
W: 1-2-1-4-2-4-1 — 15
C: 1-0-4-3-6-0-0 — 14
Softball
Wamego @ Concordia April 13
Game 1:
W: 2-0-1-3-2-0-1 — 9
C: 0-0-0-2-0-0-0 — 2
Game 2:
W:2-3-0-3-22 — 10
C: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Wabaunsee @ Riley County April 13
Game 1:
W: 1-2-2-1-3-0-4 — 13
RC: 0-0-0-0-0-1-1 — 2
Game 2:
W: 0-8-1-2-5 — 16
RC: 0-0-1-0-2 — 3
Wabaunsee v Silver Lake April 15
Game 1:
W: 3-0-5-0-1-1-0 — 10
SL: 2-5-0-4-3-0-0 — 17
Game 2:
W: 2-0-2-1-0-0-0 — 5
SL: 2-5-0-4-3-0-0 — 14
Rock Creek @ Chapman April 13
Game 1:
RC: 4-3-7-4 — 18
C: 0-0-0-1 — 1
Game 2:
RC: 16-4-2 — 22
C: 2-1-1 — 4
St. Marys @ Onaga April 12
Game 1:
SM: 1-0-2-2-6 — 11
O: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Game 2:
SM: 3-2-3-4-3 — 15
O: 1-0-1-1-0 — 3
St. Marys @ Rossville April 15
Game 1:
SM: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 — 1
R: 0-0-2-0-4-1 — 7
Game 2:
SM: 0-2-0-0-0 — 2
R: 6-6-2-0 — 14
Track
Wabaunsee @ Wichita April 15-16
Wabaunsee Individual Results (Top 6): Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st; Triple Jump — Schutter, 1st.
Rock Creek Invitational April 19
Rock Creek Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 400m – Evie Gill, 3rd, 1:06.27; 800m – Kyra Nippert, 5th, 2:48.43; 4x100m – 4th, 55.37; 4x400m – 1st, 4:37.41; 4x800m – 2nd, 11:20.4; High Jump – Erica Arnold, 6th, 4’2”; Pole Vault – Abby Wick, T 2nd, 7’6”; Sydney Gehl, T 6th, 6’6”; Kvasnica, T 6th, 6’6”; Long Jump – Grace Fike, 1st, 15’8”; Shelby Bissen, T 3rd, 14’3”; Kvasnica T 3rd, 14’3”; Triple Jump – Fike, 1st, 33’7”; Bissen, 4th, 29’7.5”.
Rock Creek Boys Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Brandon Geyer, 3rd, 11.03; 200m – Geyer, 4th, 23.58; 800m – Ian Clark, 5th, 2:19.21; 110m H – Jose Prado, 3rd, 18.4; Ethan Karnes, 5th, 19.21; 300m H – Yanci Spiller, 2nd, 43.52; Prado, 4th, 45.21; 4x100m – 3rd, 46.78; 4x400m – 4th, 3:54.56; 4x800m – 6th, 10:10.24; Pole Vault – Brad Skinner, 2nd, 10’6”; Long Jump – Geyer, 5th, 17’10.5”; Triple Jump – Spiller, 2nd, 42’5.5”; Discus – Griffin, 5th, 103’3”; Javelin – Howard, 3rd, 132’3”; Thiemann, 6th, 115’8”.
Wamego Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Abby Faulkner, 1st, 12.24; Kenzie Cooper, 3rd, 13; 200m – Faulkner, 1st, 26.46; Cooper, 4th, 27.65; 400m – Grace Williams, 6th, 1:10.36; 800m – Caroline Donahue, 3rd, 32:41; 1600m – Donahue, 4th, 6:04.33; 3200m – Charlee Lind, 4th, 13:10.9; 100m H – Taryn Hall, 5th, 19.68; 4x100m – Denney, Cooper, Jones, Faulkner, 1st, 53.52; 4x800m – Lind, Fulmer, Benson, Wilden, 4th, 11:52.28; Triple Jump – Alexis Holloway, 5th, 29’7; Discus – Sara Springer, 6th, 88’8.5”; Javelin – Springer, 3rd, 88’.5.5”.
Wamego Boys Individual Results (Top 6): 800m – Caleb Shea, 1st, 2:08.4; Emery Wolfe, 2nd, 2:08.93; Noah Williams, 3rd, 2:11.55; 1600m – Brady Stegman, 1st, 4:58.59; Eli Artzer, 4th, 4:59.18; Jonathan Cutting, 6th, 5:06.14; 3200m – Harrison Cutting, 1st, 10:47.56; Brady Stegman, 2nd, 10:47.93; Connor Lind, 6th, 11:51.87; 110m H – Mason Herzog, 2nd, 17.65; 300m H – Herzog, 3rd, 44.18; 4x400m – C Shea, J Cutting, Doza, Ibendahl, 5th, 2:56.78; 4x800m – Wolfe, H Cutting, Jacob White, Williams, 1st, 9:14.59; High Jump – C Shea, 3rd, 5’4”; Williams T 5th, 5’2”; Pole Vault – Pettay, 3rd, 9’6”; Dagan Fultz, T 5th, 8’6”; Shot Put – Grant Warren, 3rd, 37’7”; Titus Tuiasosopo, 4th, 37’6”;Discus – Warren, 2nd, 119’3”.
St. Marys Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Hope Garland, 2nd, 12.81; Lanie Mott, 4th, 13.36; 200m – Garland, 3rd, 27.5; Mott, 5th, 27.72; 400m – Cierra Miller, 4th, 1:06.96; 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 1st, 17.79; 300m H – Johnson, 1st, 52.9; 4x100m – 3rd, 54.5; 4x400m – 3rd, 4:47.52; 4x800m – 5th, 12:22.03; High Jump – Grace Smith, 3rd, 4’6”; Pole Vault – Crosby, 5th, 7’; Shot Put – Margaret Foster, T 5th, 30’3”; • Claire Foster, T 5th, 30’3”; Javelin – Shibler, 6th, 75’7”; Crosby, 8th, 74’.
St. Marys Boys Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Levi Jukes, 5th, 11.21; 200m – Jukes, 3rd, 22.87; 400m – Kason Gomez, 3rd, 56.59; 4x100m – 4th, 47.27; 4x400m – 3rd, 3:51.12; 4x800m – 4th, 10:08.81; Triple Jump – Hurla, 5th, 38’8.5”; Put – Josh Deiter, 2nd, 38’5”; Discus – Deiter, 3rd, 110’3”;
Flint Hills Christian School Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 100m – Nevaeh Pearson, 6th, 13.5; 200m – Caycedo, 6th, 28.49; 400m – Pearson, 2nd, 1:04; 800m – Michaela Crow, 6th, 2:53.24; 4x400m – 5th, 4:49.8; 4x800m – 6th, 12:53.81
Boys Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 148.5; Wamego, 2nd, 113.5; Rock Creek, 3rd, 72; Clay Center, 4th, 71; Council Grove, 5th, 54; St. Marys, 6th, 44; Riley County, 7th, 31; Rossville, 8th, 24.
Girls Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 112; Clay Center, 2nd, 82; St. Marys, 3rd, 72; Rock Creek, 4th, 71; Wamego, 5th, 70; Rossville, 6th, 58; Council Grove, 41; Riley County, 8th, 37; Flint Hills Christian, 9th, 14
