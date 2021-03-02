Girls Basketball
Wamego 58 — Chapman 22 Feb. 18
W: 18-19-12-9 – 58
C: 9-4-9-0 – 22
Scoring for Wamego: Paige Donnelly, 24; Ashten Pierson, 10; Ryann Alderson, 9; Toree Hoobler, 6; Trista Hoobler, Alexis Billings, 3 each; Maya Gallagher, 1.
Rock Creek 40 — Silver Lake 38 Feb. 19 Rock Creek 49 — Rossville 37 Feb. 20 Osage City 51 — St. Marys 50 Feb. 18
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 15; Martin, 12; Moylan, 9; Harrison, 5; Smith, 4; M. Hurla, 3; Schindler, 2.
St. Marys 62 — Council Grove 41 Feb. 19 Hanover 52 — Onaga 34 Feb. 18
Scoring for Onaga: Schwartz, 21; R. Krohn, 5; E. Krohn, 4; Buesher, M. Owens, 2 each.
Valley Heights 54 — Onaga 29 Feb. 19
Scoring for Onaga: Buesher, 6; Schwartz, R. Krohn, 5 each; Fischer, Meyers, 4 each; E. Korhn, 3; M. Krohn, 2.
Wabaunsee 55 — Herington 43 Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Wamego 84 — Concordia 78 Feb. 19
W: 8-14-13-11-6-7-2-6-5-12 – 84
C: 11-15-16-4-6-7-2-6-5-6 – 78
Scoring for Wamego Burk Springer, 27; Tanner Hecht, 22; Ledjor Rowden, 17; Jake Fritz, 8; Jackson White, 6; Colin Donahue, 4.
Rock Creek 75 — Silver Lake 46 Feb. 19 St. Marys 67 — Osage City 48 Feb. 18
Scoring for St. Marys: Moylan, 14; K. Hurla, 11; J. Hurla, 10; Holz, 9; Jacobson, 8; Lett, Ewing, Criqui, 4 each; Stelter, 3.
St. Marys 55 — Council Grove 50 Feb. 19
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 17; Moylan, 12; Holtz, 8;J. Hurla, Jacobson, 5 each.
St. Mary’s Academy 68 — Kansas City East Christian Academy 57
Feb. 18
Hanover 69 — Onaga 41
Feb. 18
Scoring for Onaga: Abitz, 24; Myers, 8; Simkins, 5; Fordham, 4.
Valley Heights 37 — Onaga 29 Feb. 19
Scoring for Onaga: Z. Fischer, 11; Abitz, 7; Figge, 6; Myers, 3; Fordham, 2.
Riley County 65 — Wabaunsee 52 Feb. 18 Wabaunsee 77 — Herington 65 Feb. 19
Wrestling
4A Sub-State @ McPherson Feb. 20
Wamego Individual Results: Nick Cruickshank. 138. Lost to Tyler Voss, Colby, 9-6, Koby Salas, Ulysses, 10-2; Drew Brow, 145, 4th. Lost to Jonah Meyer, Andale, 4-3; pinned Connor Armendariz, Scott Community; defeated Mason Hernandez, Goodland, 6-5; lost to Jonah Meyer, Andale, 6-3; Hayden Oviatt, 182, 2nd. Pinned Jostin Degollado, Ulysses, Iziah Cook, Pratt; lost to Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, 6-4.
Rock Creek Individual Results: Drew Burenheide, 170, 2nd. Pinned Bryce Winsor, Pratt, Elijah Aouad, Andale; lost to Garrett Davis, Augusta, 10-2; Dayton Bittle. 220. Pinned by Cayden Winter, Andale, Collin Scott, El Dorado.
3-2-1A Sub-State @ Marion Feb. 20
St. Marys Individual Results: Tug Wilson. 138. Pinned by Ethan Elliott, Wellsville; lost to Gage Allen, Jayhawk-Linn, 4-1.
Onaga Individual Results: Riyln Mayginnes, 182, 5th. Defeated Dawson Bolinger, Uniontown, 4-1; pinned by Buddy Claibourn, Fredonia; lost to Beau Wassenberg, Marysville, TB-1 3-2; defeated Zach Grimm, Sabetha, 14-9.
