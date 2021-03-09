Boys Basketball
St. Marys 68 — Wabaunsee 59 Feb. 23
Scoring for St. Marys: Holz, 22; Cirqui, 16; K. Hurla, 12; Moylan, 8; J. Hurla, 6; Jacobson, 3.
St. Marys 59 — Riley County 51 Feb. 25
Scoring for St. Marys: K. Hurla, 27; Holz, 14; J. Hurla, 9; Cirqui, 6; Moylan, 3.
Manhattan HomeSchool CHIEF 60 — St. Mary’s Academy 29 Feb. 26 Rock Creek 62 — Rossville 23 Feb. 23 Rock Creek 71 — Chapman 41 Feb. 25 Marysville 60 — Wamego 52 Feb. 23
W: 10-14-8-20 – 52
M: 13-14-11-22 – 60
Scoring for Wamego: Burk Springer, 17; Tanner Hecht, 13; Jake Fritz, 11; Lejor Rowden, 8; Jackson White, 3.
Wamego 75 — Clay Center 52 Feb. 25
Scoring for Wamego: Tanner Hecht, 27; Ledjor Rowden, 17; Burk Springer, 13; Jake Fritz, 9; Jackson White, 5; Colin Donahue, Noah Williams, 2 each.
Wabaunsee 52 — Rossville 23 Feb. 22 Wabaunsee 51 — Silver Lake 34 Feb. 25
Girls Basketball
St. Marys 67 — Wabaunsee 44 Feb. 23
Scoring for St Marys: K. Hurla, 21; M. Hurla, 11; Martin, Harrison, 10 each; Schindler, 7; Moylan, 6; Smith, 2.
Riley County 59 — St. Marys 37 Feb. 25
Scoring for St. Marys: M. Hurla, K. Hurla, Harrison, 8 each; Smith, 4; Martin, Schindler, 3 each; Lett, 1.
Onaga 47 — Wetmore 36 Feb. 23
Scoring for Onaga: R. Krohn, 14; Schwartz, 12; Ekrohn, 10; Fischer, 9; M. Krohn, Bueshner, 1 each.
Rock Creek 39 — Rossville 35 Feb. 23 Rock Creek 55 — Chapman 28 Feb. 25 Marysville 45 — Wamego 36 Feb. 24
W: 6-13-8-9 – 36
M: 11-18-9-7 – 45
Scoring for Wamego: Trista Hoobler, 8; Toree Hoobler, Cadence Kueker, Paige Donnelly, 6 each; Ashten Pierson, Grace Williams, 4 each; Ryann Alderson, 2.
Rossville 56 — Wabaunsee 53 Feb. 22 Silver Lake 53 — Wabaunsee 45 Feb. 25
Wrestling
4A State Championships @ Salina Feb. 27
Wamego Individual Results: Drew Brown (27-7). 145. Lost to Dawson Lapping (34-5), Frontenac, 15-0; lost to Talyn Pfizenmaier (25-7), 6-5; Hayden Oviatt (24-6), 182, 3rd. Pinned by Dylan Ensch (34-8), Frontenac; defeated Iziah Cook (30-12), Pratt, 12-2; pinned Ethan Camp (15-6), Coffeyville-Field Kindley; defeated Ensch, 9-2.
Rock Creek Individual Results: Drew Burenheide (32-6). 170. Lost to Justice Compton (32-8), Frontenac, 15-6; pinned by Bryce Winsor (26-21), Pratt.
