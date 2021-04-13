Baseball
Rock Creek v Russell March 30
Game 1:
RC: 3-4-2-5 — 14
R: 0-0-0-0-1 — 1
Game 2:
RC:3-0-0-3-4 --10
R: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
Wamego v Royal Valley March 30
Game 1:
W: 1-1-1-2-0-3 — 8
RV: 1-0-0-0-0-0 — 1
Game 2:
W: 1-1-1-0-3-2-0 — 8
RV: 0-1-2-1-4-2-0 — 10
St. Marys v Marysville March 30
Game 1:
SM: 1-0-0-0-1-0 — 2
M: 5-0-0-4-0-5 — 14
Game 2:
SM: 0-0-3-0-0-0-0 — 3
M: 0-1-0-2-2-4-0 — 9
Softball
St. Marys v Marysville March 30
Game 1:
SM: 1-1-0-1-7-0 — 10
M: 0-1-1-0-1-0-2 — 5
Game 2:
SM: 0-1-0-0-3 — 4
M: 0-7-3-0-5 — 15
Wamego v Royal Valley March 30
Game 1:
W: 2-2-0-4-1-2 — 12
RV: 0-0-0-1-0-0 — 1
Game 2:
W: 2-0-0-8-0-2 — 12
RV: 2-0-0-0-0-0 — 2
Wamego @ Rock Creek April 1
Game 1:
W: 1-0-0-0-0-2-3-0-1 — 7
RC: 1-0-0-0-1-3-1-0-0 — 6
Game 2:
W: 0-1-4-4-0-0-1 — 10
RC: 1-0-1-1-0-0-2 — 5
Track
Rock Creek @ Silver Lake April 1
Varsity Boys Individual Results (Top Five): 110m H – Ethan Karnes, 2nd, 18.82; Zachary Dye, 7th, 22.0; 4x100m – 2nd, 47.61; 300m H – Yanci Spiller, 1st, 44.55; 200m – Geyer, 5th, 24:08; Skinner, 26.14; Pole Vault – Skinner, 2nd, 10’; Triple Jump – Spiller, 1st, 43’5”; Dugan, 30’11”; 100m – Brandon Geyer, 4th, 11.49; Brad Skinner, 12:47; Dye, 13.91; 4x400m – 4th, 4:08.41; Discus – Griffin, 4th, 121’6”
Varsity Girls Individual Results (Top Five): 4x100m – 3rd, 55.45; 1600m – Kyra Nippert, 4th, 6:02.14; Pole Vault – Abby Wick, 1st, 8’; 800m – Lauren Gill, 4th, 3:04.5; Long Jump – Grace Fike, 1st, 16’2”; Triple Jump – Fike, 1st, 34’
JV Boys Individual Results (Top Three): 110m H – Jose Prado, 1st, 18.51; 4x100m – 3rd, 50.65; 400m – Sean Coughlin, 3rd, 1:00.43; 300m H – Prado, 1st, 47.5;800m – Brandon Cheever, 2nd, 2:29.28;4x400m – 1st, 2:59.68;Pole Vault – Trevor Christensen, 1st, 9’; Javelin – Kody Howard, 1st, 108’7”; Carter Wilkens, 3rd, 105’10”.
JV Girls Individual Results (Top Three): 4x800 m – 1st, 13:41.21; 400m – Kya Klingenberg, 2nd, 1:07.05; 4x400m – 2nd, 5:41.83; Pole Vault – Brynne Kvasnica, 1st, 7’6”; Sydney Gehl, 2nd (tie), 6’; Long Jump – Shelby Bissen, 1st, 13’11”; Kvasnica, 2nd, 13’9”; Triple Jump – Bissen, 1st, 28’6”
Varsity Boys Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 165; Burlington, 2nd, 119; Santa Fe Trail, 3rd, 95; Rock Creek, 4th, 75; Nemaha Central, 5th, 72; Riley County, 6th, 55; Cornerstone, 7th, 54; Rossville, 8th, 25.
Varsity Girls Team Results: Silver Lake, 1st, 153.5; Nemaha Central, 2nd, 100.5; Burlington, 3rd, 86; Riley County, 4th, 70; Rossville, 5th, 65; Rock Creek, 6th, 51; Santa Fe Trail, 7th, 41; Cornerstone, 8th, 18.
JV Boys Team Results: Rock Creek, 1st, 145.5; Nemaha Central, 2nd, 130; Burlington, 3rd, 128; Riley County, 4th, 103.5; Santa Fe Trail, 5th, 74; Silver Lake, 6th, 38; Cornerstone, 7th, 15.
JV Girls Team Results: Santa Fe Trail, 1st, 180; Rock Creek, 2nd, 114; Nemaha Central, 3rd, 97; Silver Lake, 4th, 82; Burlington, 5th, 58; Cornerstone, 6th, 46; Riley County, 7th, 33; Rossville, 8th, 14.
Chapman Invitational April 1
Wamego Girls Individual Results (Top 5): Discus – Schmidt, 3rd, 86’8”; Sara Springer, 5th, 81’2”; Javelin – Springer, 1st, 87’9”; 200m – Cooper, 1st, 27.76; Faulkner, 2nd, 27.86; 400m – Williams, 2nd, 1:10.01; Sarah Jones, 5th, 1:11.16; 800m – Caroline Donahue, 3rd, 2:37.13; 1600m – Lind, 4th, 6:15.61; 4x100m – Denney, Cooper, Caffey, Faulkner, 1st, 54.4; 4x400m – Denney, Faulkner, Donahue, Cooper, 2nd, 4:29.53.
Wamego Boys Individual Results (Top Five): High Jump – Caleb Shea, 1st, 5’10”; Joey Shea, 4th, 5’8”; Shot Put – Titus Tuiasosopo, 3rd, 36’10”; Discus – Grant Warren, 1st, 115’7.5”; Gray, 3rd, 94’2”; Hildebrand, 5th, 93’5.5”; 3200m – Williams, 2nd, 10:64.05; Brady Stegman, 4th, 10:58.85; Harrison Cutting, 5th, 11:07.03; 4x800m – C. Shea, Jonathan Cutting, Eli Artzer, White, 1st, 9:02.37; 800m – C. Shea, 2nd, 2:12.73; Emery Wolfe, 4th, 2:12.93; J. Cutting, 5th, 2:13.98; 1600m – Wolfe, 3rd, 4:53.59; H. Cutting, 4th, 4:54.26; Stegman, 5th, 4:54.79; 4x100m – Johnson, Donahue, Soeken, Fritz, 4th, 47.84.
St. Marys Girls Individual Results (Top Five): Long Jump – Josie Hurd, 4th, 13’11.5; High Jump – Grace Smith, 4th, 4’6”; Shot Put – Margaret Foster, 2nd, 30’2”; Kassondra Shibler, 3rd, 29’9”; Claire Foster, 5th, 29’1”; 100m – Hope Garland, 3rd, 13.74; Lanie Mott, 4th, 13.77; 200m – Garland, 3rd, 28.16; Mott, 4th, 28.25; 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 3rd, 18.68; 400m – Cierra Miller, 2nd, 1:10.98; 300m H – Johnson, 4th, 53.61; 4x100m – Smith, Jurd, Garland, Mott, 2nd, 54.49; 4x400m – Johnson, Miller, Mott, Hurd, 5th, 4:49.12.
St. Marys Boys Individual Results (Top Five): Long Jump – Noah Jacobson, 3rd, 18’8”; Triple Jump – Jacobson, 3rd, 39’3”; K. Hurla, 5th, 38’5.25”; Discus – Deiter, 4th, 93’5.5”; Javelin – Deiter, 5th, 111’07”; 100m – Levi Jukes, 3rd, 11.7; 200m – Jukes, 1st, 23.91; Cody DeDonder, 5th, 24.91; 110m H – Alex Toenjes, 3rd, 18.61; Biswell, 5th, 20.18; 4x800m – Kason Gomez, Huaracha, Shane Herrington, Wilson, 4th, 9:57.85; 400m – Gomez, 1st, 56.81; Danny Moylan, 5th, 59.04; 300m H – Toenjes, 3nd, 46.84; Biswell, 4th, 49; 4x100m – Greg King, Moylan, DeDonder, Jukes, 1st, 45.73; 4x400m – Huaracha, Gomez, Moylan, Jukes, 3rd, 3:50.79.
Varsity Girls Team Results: Chapman, 1st, 166; Wamego, 2nd, 102; Abilene, 3rd, 99; St. Marys, 4th, 71; Clay Center, 5th, 65; Council Grove, 6th, 38.
Varsity Boys Team Results: Chapman, 1st, 131; Wamego, 2nd, 102; St. Marys, 3rd, 97; Council Grove, 4th, 94; Clay Center, 5th, 78; Abilene, 6th, 52.
Wabaunsee @ Lyndon April 1
Girls Individual Results (Top 5): Long Jump — Lauren Schutter, 1st; Triple Jump — Schutter, 1st; 3200 Run, Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 2nd; 4x100m Relay — Baylie Tharman, Sienna Jones, Sophia Castillo, Schutter, 3rd; Triple Jump — Jones, 3rd.
Boys Individual Results (Top 5): 4x800m — Jace Reves, Angel Trujillo, Wyatt Wurtz, Eli Oliver, 2nd; 800m — Reves, 2nd; 4x100m — Aiden Boeckman, Dawson Schultz, Reves, Trujillo, 3rd; 4x400m — Schultz, Wurtz, Oliver, Reves, 3rd; 200m Dash — Trujillo, 3rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.