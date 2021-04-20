Baseball
Wamego @ Rock Creek April 8
Game 1:
RC: 4-1-2-0-0-0 — 7
W: 0-0-2-1-1-0-0 — 4
Game 2:
RC: 0-0-4-0-3-1-1 — 9
W: 2-4-5-0-0-0-0 — 11
Rock Creek @ Abilene April 6
Game 1:
RC: 2-1-0-5-0-0-1 — 9
A: 0-2-0-1-0-0-2 — 5
Game 2:
RC: 4-1-8-1-0 — 14
A: 0-0-0-1-0 — 1
St. Marys v Silver Lake April 6
Game 1:
SM: 1-0-0-0-0 — 1
SL: 2-6-0-3-2 — 13
Game 2:
SM: 0-0-0-0-0 — 0
SL: 0-7-1-6-1 — 15
Wabaunsee @ Mission Valley April 6
Game 1:
W: 2-0-1-0-2 — 5
MV: 1-0-6-1-7 — 15
Game 2:
W: 0-0-0 — 0
MV: 12-0-3 — 15
Wabaunsee @ Rossville April 9
Game 1:
W: 0-0-0-0-1-2 — 3
R: 1-6-0-0-3-3 — 13
Game 2:
W: 0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
R: 5-2-1-0-1-1 — 10
Softball
Wamego v Clay Center April 6
Game 1:
W: 0-0-0-1-0-1-0 — 2
CC: 0-0-0-1-1-0-1 — 3
Game 2:
W: 0-0-3-0-0-0 — 3
CC: 2-3-4-0-0-0 --9
Wabaunsee @ Mission Valley
April 6
Game 1:
W: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 — 0
MV: 0-0-0-2-1-2 — 5
Game 2:
W: 1-0-0-1-1-0-0 — 3
MV: 0-0-2-0-2-1 — 5
Wabaunsee @ Rossville
April 9
Game 1:
W: 1-1-0-0-0-1-1 — 4
R: 0-0-0-0-3-3 — 6
Game 2:
W: 0-2-0-3-0-3-0 — 8
R: 3-6-1-0-2-5 — 17
Boys Golf
Wamego Invitational
April 6
Wamego Individual Results: Dylan Tyner, 2nd, 83; Kaleb Winter, 3rd, 83; Levi Long, 4th, 85; Jackson White, 6th, 86; Jared Sramek, 9th, 87; Layton Bettencourt, 13th, 93; Tanner Hecht, T 13, 93; Bennett Schoenbeck, T 17, 95; Talon White, T 25, 100; Cash Foltz, 27, 101; Spencer Hecht, T 39, 108; Taylor Beck, T 41, 109.
St. Marys Individual Results: Keller Hurla, T 31, 104; Jaxon Hurla, 49th, 115; and Jacob Fox, 61st, 135.
Team Results: Wamego, 1st, 337; Clay Center, 2nd, 370; Sabetha, 3rd, 380; Tonganoxie, 4th, 383; Concordia, 5th, 410; Marysville, 6th, 429; Eudora, 7th, 432; Rossville, 8th, 463.
Wamego @ Washburn Rural Invitational April 8
Wamego Individual Results: Levi Long, 38th, 84; Kaleb Winter, 38th; 84; Dylan Tyner, 47th, 88; Jared Sramek, 49th, 89; Jackson White, T 61, 97; Taylor Beck, 70th, 103.
Team Results: Blue Valley, 1st, 294; Blue Valley NW, 2nd, 204; Washburn Rural, 3rd, 308; Olathe-West, 4th, 311; St. Thomas Aquinas, 5th, 312; Manhattan, 6th, 321; Shawnee Heights, 7th, 334; Lawrence Free State, 8th, 337; Emporia, 9th, 341; Wamego, 10th, 345.
Track
Wabaunsee Invitational April 9
Wabaunsee Girls Individual Results (Top 6): Triple Jump — Sienna Jones, 2nd; 1600m — Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 2nd; 3200m — Stuhlsatz, 2nd.
Wabaunsee Boys Individual Results (Top 6): High Jump — Eli Oliver, 2nd; 800m — Jace Reves, 1st; 1600m — Reves, 3rd; 4x400m Relay — Angel Trujillo, Reves, Oliver, Dawson Schultz, 1st.
St. Marys Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 4x800m – 4th, 11:41.31; 100m H – Jayla Johnson, 2nd, 18.17; 100m – Hope Garland, 1st, 13:51; Lanie Mott, 2nd, 12.69; Genna Crosby, 4th, 14:14; 4x100m – A-Team, 1st, 54.13; 400m – Guin McCann, 3rd, 1:09.34; 300m H – Johnson, 2nd, 53.69; Brenna Smith, 3rd, 55.54; 200m – Garland, 1st, 28.21; Mott, 2nd, 28.95; 4x400m –A-Team, 3rd, 5:03.3; High Jump – Grace Smith, 3rd, 4’2”; Long Jump – Smith, 2nd, 15’9”; Triple Jump – Smith, 3rd, 32’2”; Shot Put – Claire Foster, 4th, 29’11”; Margaret Foster, 5th, 29’5.25”; Kassondra Shibler, 6th, 27’5”; Discus – C Foster, 4th, 72’2”; Shibler, 6th, 68’2”; Javelin – M Foster, 3rd, 80’4”; Crosby, 4th, 68’10”; Shibler, 6th, 68’5”; Throwers Relay – 1st, 1:05.23.
St. Marys Boys Individual Results (Top 6): 4x800m – A-Team, 2nd, 10:10.99; 110m H – Connor Biswell, 3rd, 18:81; 100m – Levi Jukes, 6th, 11.56; 4x100m – A-Team, 2nd, 45.95; 400m – Kason Gomez, 5th, 58.33; 300m H – Biswell, 5th, 50.69; 200m – Jukes, 4th, 23.6; Dedonder, 6th, 24.9; 4x400m – A-Team, 3rd, 4:02.68; High Jump – Abram Huaracha, 4th, 5’4”; Long Jump – Noah Jacobson, 2nd, 19’.5”; Keller Hurla, 5th, 17’9”; Triple Jump – Jacobson,2nd, 39’8”; Hurla, 6th, 37’4”; Javelin – Deiter, 6th, 111’1”; Throwers Relay – 2nd, 52.08.
Rock Creek Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 4x800m – 3rd, 11:17.36; 100m – Abby Wick, 5th, 16:16; 4x100m – 2nd, 55.7; 400m – Evie Gill, 2nd, 1:08.87; Kya Klingenberg, 4th, 1:09.52; 800m – Kyra Nippert, 4th, 2:48.22; 4x400m – 2nd, 4:50.4; High Jump – Arnold, 2nd, 4’4”; Long Jump – Grace Fike, 1st, 15’11”; Triple Jump – Fike, 1st, 35’.5”.
Rock Creek Boys Individual Results (Top 6): 110m H – Ethan Karnes, 2nd, 18.37; 100m – Brandon Geyer, 3rd, 11.22; 1600m – Ian Clark, 6th, 5:41.57; 4x100m – 3rd, 46.21; 300m H – Yanci Spiller, 1st, 46.43; Karnes, 3rd, 49.05; 200m – Geyer, 5th, 23.77; High Jump – Spiller, 3rd, 5’6”; Dugan, 6th, 5’; Triple Jump – Spiller, 1st, 43’1”; Discus – Griffin, 4th, 117’8.5”.
Girls Team Results: St. Marys, 1st, 141; Olpe, 2nd, 97; Rock Creek, 3rd, 68; Rossville, 4th, 57; Wabaunsee, 5th, 44; Northern Heights, 6th, 41; Northeast Kansas Saints, 7th, 29; Cornerstone Family, 8th, 24; Perry-Lecompton, 9th, 18; St. Xavier, 10th, 4.
Boys Team Results: Perry-Lecompton, 1st, 123; Olpe, 2nd, 92; Cornerstone Family, 3rd, 76; St. Marys, 4th, 69; Rock Creek, 5th, 59.5; Wabaunsee, 6th, 52; Rossville, 7th, 22; Northern Heights, 8th, 15; Northeast Kansas Saints, 9th, .5.
Riley County Invitational April 9
Wamego Girls Individual Results (Top 6): Javelin – Brooke Prockish, 5th, 82’6”; 100m – Abby Faulkner, 1st, 13.22; Kenzie Cooper, 3rd, 13.67; 1600m – Caroline Donahue, 3rd, 6:05.46; Charlee Lind, 6th, 6:08.26; x100m – Denney, Cooper, Caffey, Faulkner, 1st, 53.25; 400m – Grace Williams, 5th, 1:11.07; Jones, 1:12.93; 800m – Donahue, 2nd, 2:44.51; 200m – Faulkner, 1st, 29.46; Cooper, 2nd, 29.7.
Wamego Boys Individual Results (Top 6): Discus – Grant Warren, 3rd, 120’1”; High Jump – Caleb Shea, 5th, 5’8”; Pole Vault – Pettay, 4th, 9’; Dagan Fultz, 14th, 7’6”; Long Jump – Pettay, 6th, 18’6”; 4x800m – C Shea, Jonathan Cutting, Brady Stegman, Williams, 2nd, 8:39.7; 110m H – Mason Herzog, 2nd, 18.67; 1600m – Harrison Cutting, 2nd, 4:42.22; Emery Wolfe, 4th, 4:53.61; Brady Stegman, 6th, 4:56.33; 4x100m – Herzog, Fritz, Armbrust, Hefley, 6th, 48.28; 300m H – Herzog, 2nd, 47.59; 800m – J Cutting, 5th, 2:13.91; Eli Artzer, 6th, 2:15.25; 3200m – Williams, 2nd, 10:49.85; Wolfe, 3rd, 10:50.3.
Flint Hills Christian Girls Individual Results (Top 6): 400m – Pearson, 1st, 1:07.63; 200m – Pearson, 5th, 30.76.
Girls Team Scores: Silver Lake, 1st, 137; Abilene, 2nd, 122; Riley County, 3rd, 73; Wamego, 4th, 63; Manhattan JV, 5th, 45; Blue Valley, 6th, 43; Republic County, 7th, 31; Flint Hills Christian, 8th, 45; Pike Valley, 9th, 17.
Boys Team Scores: Silver Lake, 1st, 133; Manhattan JV, 2nd, 125; Republic County, 3rd, 80; Wamego, 4th, 68; Abilene, 5th, 67; Riley County, 6th, 43; Pike Valley, 7th, 40; Blue Valley, 8th, 4; Flint Hills Christian, 9th, 0.
