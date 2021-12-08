Editor's Note: We hope you enjoy this glimpse from the 2021 pages of The Times. The second half of the retrospect will be in the Jan. 6 edition.
January
• Wamego city commissioners opted to extend the availability of up to 80 hours of sick leave for those affected by COVID-19 at their meeting held Monday, Jan. 5.
• An M38A2 practice bomb was granted to the Onaga Historical Museum on permanent loan by the U.S. Army. The bomb was from the former Pottawatomie Precision Bombing Range. Aaron Teller, commander of the 79th Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Fort Riley, declared the bomb inert.
• The Pottawatomie County Health Department began taking information from residents who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available.
• Oliver Brown Elementary School, located in southwestern Pottawatomie County, selected the bison as the school mascot. The school opened for the 2021-2022 year.
February
• St. Marys Commission considered filling in the pool. Parks and Rec Board Member Patrick Murtha suggested the city look into digging out the old pool and filling it in with dirt as a temporary measure because the pool fails to meet safety guidelines.
• Pottawatomie County made strides in the attempt to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations. Since the vaccinations started, the county has given around 1,000 doses. At a Wamego clinic, they averaged one shot per minute.
• Brenda Brazzle was “unmasked” as the 2020 Citizen of the year. Brenda has made thousands of masks for the Wamego community, supplying them all free of charge. The Chamber also announced several other awards in its virtual ceremony: Dave Vanderbilt, 2020 Spirit of Wamego; and Laura Fails, representing the USD 320 Food Service Program, and Corey Reeves, Impact Awards.
• Wamego's city power plant kept the lights on while surround areas were affected by a rolling black out during the extreme low temperatures.
• Flint Hills Christian School announced its three-phase expansion and renovation plan to the Pottawatomie County Commission. The expansion was deemed necessary due to student population growth and long wait lists. It was set to start with the elementary wing in May.
• A fire destroyed a house at 309 Pine in Wamego on Feb. 18. Fire Chief Phil Stultz said the structure was a total loss.
March
• Dennis and Ireta Schwant were recognized for their 45 years of service at the 75th Annual Meeting of the Pottawatomie County Conservation District on Jan. 23.
• The Wamego High School drama department presented You Can't Take it With You.
• A major construction project to replace bridges over Black Jack Creek on Highway 24 began March 16.
• WTC announced it had received a $505,829 grant as part of the State's Broadband Acceleration Grant program to expand internet services to Zeandale.
• Brooklyn Cornelius, a fifth grader at West Elementary School in Wamego, was crowned the 2021 Pre-Teen Miss Midwest at the Princess of America Pageant.
• Two Manhattan men, Khoavun Raymond George, 21, and Donovan J. Oconnell, 19,were arrested in conjunction with an armed robbery at the Short Stop in Westmoreland.
• The Kansas Rural Communities Foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2006, the KRCF provides services to local charitable organizations and helps rural communities mobilize charitable giving.
April
• St. George held its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt with a large number of children participating.
• Work began on the Industrial Commerce Route in Wamego. Expected to be completed in July 2022, it encompasses portions of Valley St. and Military Trail Road east of Lincoln Ave. The IRC will divert heavy vehicles from downtown and help facilitate transportation from Highway 24 to I-70.
• Wamego's 456 Wineries earned the Project of the Year Award from the Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation.
• Steve Land, Wamego Health Center administrator, announced he was leaving that position and becoming the Director of Rehab with Community HealthCare System in Onaga.
• Susan Inskeep became the new director of Community Care Ministries.
• After a year off due to COVID-19, the annual Tulip Festival returned to Wamego's city park.
• The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office hosted the 23rd Annual Kansas Police Dog Association's training and certification conference with more than 40 K-9 teams attending.
• Westmoreland celebrated the official opening of the Frank Memorial Shelter in the Oregon Trail RV park. The structure was funded entirely through a gracious donation from a local family as a memorial to their lost loved one.
• The Wamego Health Center planted a tree on Earth Day in memory of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and to honor those who provided care and support for them during their lives.
May
• The Times of Pottawatomie County welcomed St. Marys and Rossville readers, as our parent company purchased the St. Marys Star.
• The Duet Acting Team of seniors Emily Pachta and Carter Topliff took first place in their event at the 4A State Champs Forensics Tournament with their performance of A Very Clean Place.
• The Times celebrated numerous Kansas Press Association Awards of Excellence, including four first place awards – Education Story, Senior Story, Health Story, and Feature Photo.
• Community HealthCare System announced the closure of Emergency and Inpatient Services for St. Marys.
• Tim Winter announced he was stepping down as USD 320 Superintendent of Schools at the end of the school year.
• Rock Creek was the number one high school in the Manhattan metropolitan area as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.
• Jeremy Holliday is sworn in as a new St. George City Council member.
• Madee McKee, Wamego, was a finalist in the Youth Division of the 2021 Virtual National Festival of Breads sponsored by Red Star Yeast, King Arthur Baking and Kansas Wheat.
• Kale Katt announced his resignation as Wamego High School principal. Travis Graber moved from middle school head to HS AD spot.
• Area schools held graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.
June
• Area American Legion posts honor the fallen during Memorial Day services.
• Greg Mann was named USD 320 Interim Superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year.
• Anna Vogel and Maria Flattery, along with their husbands James and Joe, opened 37 Pine, a new home goods store in St. Marys.
• WHS forensicators compete at Grand National Tournament – Carter Topliff, Emily Pachta, Claire Wohler, Katie Zachgo, Josephine Benton, Lily Moss, Sid Shaffer, Samantha Kagdis, Brooklyn Watson.
• The St. Mary's Academy Boys and Girls Schools celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021.
• The Friends of the Library received a $350,000 grant from the Sutherland Foundation, Overland Park, for the library expansion and renovation project.
• The OZ Museum was ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for “Best Pop Culture Museum”. The museum, located in downtown Wamego, came in at number nine in a national competition held by USA Today.
• Julie Schrum and Brad Couture were selected as the new Wamego High School and Wamego Middle School principals respectively.
• Prairie Winds Family Care, under the leadership of nurse practitioner Jennifer White-Slough, opened in Wamego.
