“Tis the season for sneezing, running nose, itching eyes, and congestion.”
It’s hay fever or fall allergy time, whatever the health nuisance should be labeled.
Whoever has had such issues knows they’re not any fun, yet those without the health problem just can’t understand it.
In early grade school days, their son’s itching eyes rubbed mercilessly initiated his parents to set up a doctor’s appointment.
No immediate family members had experienced such issues, so they thought it might be something serious. While that might be considered true for those suffering, the doctor pacified all with a drug prescription.
Uncertain how that little pill knew what it was supposed to do, but the troublesome problem soon disappeared.
Still every Labor Day or thereabouts, the same sneezing, running nose, itching eyes, tired feeling would come back again. Pills and then capsules became readily available at the drug store, or even on the grocery shelf.
High priced but worth it for an ailing one who got quick relief upon swallowing the over-the-counter remedy.
That went on for must be five decades when suddenly for unknown reason there was no hay fever. Evidently, old age had outgrown the allergy of younger days.
Then last year there was some sneezing and running nose in September, but nothing too bad. This year at the end of August, hay fever symptoms set in and continued to get worse and worse.
Life became what seemed almost unbearable with the fall allergy issues becoming nearly debilitating. Red bandanas were called into frequent usage wiping nose and eyes.
When working seven pastures of calves through the chute, young energetic hired cowboys couldn’t comprehend. The old wannabe was just sitting around sneezing, blowing nose, wiping eyes, holding a wet rag to his nostrils.
More than likely, they were smirking under their breath making fun due to lack of understanding about the problem.
Uncertain exactly the cause, but it has to do with certain weeds, pollen, native grass heads, maybe falling tree leaves. It seems when hay fever comes, about anything can set it off even household and barn dust.
In the past the problem will generally leave as soon as there’s a hard frost. Anticipating that time.
Reminded of Jeremiah 30:17; “For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy distresses.”
