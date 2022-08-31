Cattle Chat
Grazing cows in the late summer on Sudangrass is one way to help maintain body condition.

 Courtesy Photo

MANHATTAN — Body mass index is one measure that people use to evaluate their overall health when talking with their medical team.

In much the same way, veterinarians and beef producers are able to measure the well-being of the cow herd by assigning a body condition score of each animal, according to the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.