Cattle Chat

Many cows are coming off summer pastures at a lower body condition score, and at the same time the nutritional demands on them are peaking due to the lactation requirements from the nursing calf.

 Courtesy Photo

MANHATTAN — Dying trees, brown grass and cracked lawns are visible signs of a lack of rainfall.

Along with the landscape disadvantages, a lack of rainfall is detrimental to establishing crops and growing pasture grass, which can lead to negative consequences for the beef cattle that graze those fields and pastures, said experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute.