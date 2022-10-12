Cattle Chat: Stocking the animal health toolbox

Isolating new arrivals is one way to reduce the likelihood of disease spread on the cattle operation.

MANHATTAN — Any good carpenter has a wide range of tools in the toolbox to get the job done, and in much the same way, cattle producers have a vast set of options to keep disease from coming onto the farm, said the experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.

“One of the things that beef producers have in their toolbox is sanitation,” said K-State veterinarian Bob Larson. One of the examples he shared was washing feed trucks and other vehicles that come in contact with other herds to keep them from being a vector of disease transmission.