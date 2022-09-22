Drought’s impacts extend to fish, wildlife

Cattle in the Midwest grazing in areas of drought or flooding may be at higher risk for an anthrax exposure.

 Courtesy Photo

MANHATTAN — No one needs to tell Kansas’ farmers that the state is suffering from drought. The agricultural industry is well aware of the negative impacts, from failing crops and erosion runoff to decreased livestock grazing and hay inventory concerns.

“Right now, 90% of the state is in a drought status and just below 60% of the state is in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought status,” said K-State Research and Extension fisheries and aquatics specialist Joe Gerken. “To put that into perspective, at this time last year less than 1% of the state was in those statuses, so it's a very dry year.”