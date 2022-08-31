HANDLING LARGE ROUND BALES
Courtesy Photo

How can the weight of a large round bale become a deadly force?

Aaron Yoder, PH.D., Associate Professor, Department of Environmental, Agricultural & Occupational Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), says understanding the role center of gravity (CG) plays in handling bales that weigh between 500 and 2,500 pounds is key element of avoiding a tractor or loader rollover.