Just halfway through their season, Rock Creek’s high-octane offense is already eye-balling school records. In a 56-21 drubbing of Marysville Friday night, senior wide-receiver Ethan Burgess tied the school record for touchdowns in a season with 11. The previous record holder? That would be Ethan Burgess, as well as Daegan Vinduska who also had 11 touchdowns last season.

Wrapping up a three-game home stint, the Mustangs dismantled the Bulldog defense, accumulating 477 total yards, 22 first downs, and no turnovers.