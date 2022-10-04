Just halfway through their season, Rock Creek’s high-octane offense is already eye-balling school records. In a 56-21 drubbing of Marysville Friday night, senior wide-receiver Ethan Burgess tied the school record for touchdowns in a season with 11. The previous record holder? That would be Ethan Burgess, as well as Daegan Vinduska who also had 11 touchdowns last season.
Wrapping up a three-game home stint, the Mustangs dismantled the Bulldog defense, accumulating 477 total yards, 22 first downs, and no turnovers.
“The offense was unbelievable,” Mustang head coach Shane Sieben said after the game. “Very efficient, scoring on eight of nine possessions. Justin Smith our offensive coordinator and QB coach has done an incredible job with Dalton (Whitworth) and our receivers. I thought Jaydon (Winans) ran really hard as well and our offensive line was fantastic. Coach Darwin Sweetman has done a great job with our line this year and Coach Garin Beam has been fantastic with our running backs. Cooper Bittle had as good of a game on the offensive line as any player I’ve seen since I’ve been at Rock Creek. He was a big reason for our success on that side of the ball.”
Despite the lopsided final score, Marysville came out swinging to start the game, scoring on an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.
Rock Creek returned the favor shortly after, driving the field and finishing with a Winans touchdown run, his first of four on the evening. Ethan Burgess scored his first of three TDs later in the quarter on a five-yard pass from Whitworth.
The Mustangs continued to roll in the second quarter, with another Winans rushing TD and a three-yard QB keeper by Whitworth to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.
After the break, Winans scored twice more, and Burgess caught two TD passes—including one for 58 yards—to arrive at the final 35-point victory.
Whitworth finished with 25 completions for 277 yards and three touchdowns as well as 62 yards on the ground and another score. His favorite receiver on the night was Burgess who finished with 17 grabs for 214 yards and three TDs. Maddox Ibarra—who was crowned Homecoming King before the game—finished with three catches for 31 yards, and Logan Sturdy had two receptions for 13 yards.
Emerging star running back Jaydon Winans had his third 100+ yard game in a row with 138 on 19 touches with four touchdowns.
Hunter Prockish led the defensive effort with four tackles and an assist. Payton McCarn had three solo tackles and five assists, Vinduska had three tackles and helped out with 14 more, and Yanci Spiller had two tackles, four assists, and a sack. Trever Christensen had an interception and Kade Welfringer recovered a fumble.
“Defensively we made enough plays and forced a couple of big turnovers to allow our offense to really separate from a solid Marysville team,” Sieben said. “(Marysville) has improved tremendously since the beginning of the season and they played well offensively.”
With the win, Rock Creek (4-1) moves to 1-0 in district play. They will travel to Hiawatha Friday night for their second match-up against a district foe. The Red Hawks are 0-2 in district competition and 2-3 on the season. They opened district play two weeks ago with a crushing 61-point loss to Clay Center.
