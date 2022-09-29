MANHATTAN — For many, the Konza Prairie located just south of Manhattan, Kan., has the best nature hiking trails in the Flint Hills, but it also serves as a biological research station and home to nearly 280 bison.

For more than 30 years, Kansas State University researchers have conducted fire and grazer experiments on the Konza Prairie to study the functions of the ecosystem; specifically, says biology assistant professor Zak Ratacjczak, they have been assessing the role bison play in encouraging biodiversity and resiliency in grassland plants.