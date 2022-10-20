MANHATTAN — A Kansas State University postdoctoral student is conducting research to update the swine industry’s production standards, a project he said will aid producers in formulating pig diet formulation and safety.

Jamil Faccin, a veterinarian and researcher in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said it has been 10 years since the National Research Council published guidelines for vitamin and trace mineral levels used in swine production, and six years since the last U.S. survey was conducted.