The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies from August 20th through Labor Day, September 5th, to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.
The Patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Patrol will have additional coverage available during this period to help ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely.
“Alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination, which is a dangerous combination when you get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “As you celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to play it safe and have a sober driver or use a rideshare service if you will be drinking. If you are traveling and suspect another motorist may be impaired, please dial 911.”
If you’re traveling for the Labor Day holiday, the Patrol offers the following tips:
Always wear your seatbelt every trip, every time. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
Check your vehicle’s condition, including tires, fluid levels and mechanical equipment.
Check road conditions at www.kandrive.org to look for construction or delays on your route.
Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.
Buckle up and make sure your children are in the appropriately fitted child safety seats.
Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials such as water, flashlights, chargers, blankets and non-perishable food.
Always have a sober driver before you drink alcohol away from home or take a sober ride to and from the location if you will be consuming alcohol. Remember, this is your decision.
Before you take a new prescription medication, check your medication for driving warnings.
Before you choose to drink and drive, think about your family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors.
The Patrol wishes all of those traveling and utilizing the state’s roadways safe travels. If you need assistance on a Kansas highway, you can call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike.
