The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies from August 20th through Labor Day, September 5th, to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.

The Patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Patrol will have additional coverage available during this period to help ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely.