The Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS) got its start in November 1933, drawing 500 exhibitors and more than 1,000 head of livestock to the Wichita Forum.

Since then, the 90-year-old event has stayed true to its heritage by continuing to be the largest youth livestock show in the state. This year, more than 700 exhibitors entered 1,422 animals in the show, which was held Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 in Hutchinson.