The Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS) got its start in November 1933, drawing 500 exhibitors and more than 1,000 head of livestock to the Wichita Forum.
Since then, the 90-year-old event has stayed true to its heritage by continuing to be the largest youth livestock show in the state. This year, more than 700 exhibitors entered 1,422 animals in the show, which was held Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 in Hutchinson.
In the intermediate beef showmanship division, Bradyn Greenwood from Wabaunsee County was named champion showman.
A 265 pound dark crossbred owned by Corbin Fink from Pottawatomie County was reserve grand champion hog of the 135-head show. Fink’s hog garnered a $1,500 premium. Jenna DeRouchey from Pottawatomie County owned the champion light crossbred that placed fourth overall and earned $750.
James DeRouchey from Pottawatomie County exhibited the reserve supreme in the 217-head gilt show, a Berkshire gilt worth $600.
Mason Rookstool from Pottawatomie County exhibited the grand champion market lamb, a 165 pound entry from the blackface division that earned a $2,000 premium.
Rookstool also claimed fourth overall in the commercial breeding ewe show and earned $200.
Lakyn Rookstool from Pottawatomie County showed the reserve grand champion market goat, which weighed 92 pounds and earned $1,000.
KJLS presented $20,500 in scholarships to 13 exhibitors including Kaylee Lukert, Wabaunsee County, who received a $2,000 scholarship and Tyree Figge, Pottawatomie County, who received a $1,500 scholarship.
Individual Results
• Market Meat Goat – Aubrey Imthurn, Wabaunsee, 1-D1, 9th; Teagan Ellis, Wabaunsee, 6-D2, 11th, and 12-D4, 9th; Lakyn Rookstool, Pottawatomie, 8-D3, 1st, reserve champion, division champion, and 8-D3, 3rd; Kaylynn Miller, Wabaunsee, 10-D4, 11th.
• Meat Goat Doe Show – Aubrey Imthurn, Wabaunsee, 2-D1, 6th; Ella Hoeltzel, Pottawatomie, 7-D3, 8th, and 11-D4, 7th; Mason Rookstool, 9-D4, 5th.
• Market Lambs – Vanessa Jones, Pottawatomie, 2-D1, 3rd, and 26-D9, 6th; Ty Jones, 4-D2, 2nd; Jordan Sylvester, Pottawatomie, 4-D2, 4th; Joel Louderback, Pottawatomie, 5-D3, 3rd; Delaney Figge, Pottawatomie, 10-D5, 9th; Hayden Jones, Wabaunsee, 11-D5, 4th; Kinsley Michaelis, 11-D5, 9th; Lakyn Rookstool, 16-D6, 3rd; Reese Michaelis, Wabaunsee, 21-D8, 3rd; Mason Rookstool, Pottawatomie, 22-D8, 1st, reserve champion, and 24-D9, 1st, grand champion, division champion; Ty Jones, Wabaunsee, 22-D8, 4th; Kaylee Lukert, Wabaunsee, 22-D8, 9th.
• Registered Breeding Ewes – Jordan Sylvester, Pottawatomie, 8, 4th, and 9, 5th; Kaylee Lukert, Wabaunsee, 13, 1st and 2nd; Emma Jean Avery Millsap, Pottawatomie, 16, 3rd and 4th.
• Commercial Breeding Ewes – 3-D2, Joel Louderback, Pottawatomie, 8th; Tallie Deever, 3-D2, 9th; Mason Rookstool, Pottawatomie, 5-D2, 5th, 12-D5, 1st, 4th overall, 2nd, division reserve; Addie Rookstool, Pottawatomie, 7-D3, 6th; Lakyn Rookstool, Pottawatomie, 8-D3, 5th, and 10-D4, 1st, division champion; Tate Deever, Wabaunsee, 13-D3, 7th; Bryson Rookstool, Pottawatomie, 14-D5, 2nd.
• Heifer Show – Brody Greenwood, Wabaunsee, 8, 2nd; Corbin Fink, 8, 4th and 12, 1st; Faith Perry, Pottawatomie, 9, 4th; Cooper Weaber, Pottawatomie, 11, 4th; Maddie Weaber, Pottawatomie, 12, 2nd; Bradyn Greenwood, Wabaunsee, 12th, 5th; Delaney Figge, Pottawatomie, 12, 6th; Allie Perry, Pottawatomie, 13, 5th; Rylie Meinhardt, 14, 1st; Wyatt Weaber, Pottawatomie, 14, 3rd; Tyree Figge, 17, 2nd, reserve champion; Evelyn Jones, 31, 4th; Hayes Rickstrew, 35, 2nd; Katherine Lister, 39, 4th; Elsie Rickstrew, 40, 2nd; William Meinhardt, Pottawatomie, 43, 3rd.
• Commercial Breeding Heifers – Katherine Lister, Wabaunsee, 56, 5th.
• Market Beef – Tyree Figge, Pottawatomie, 2, 3rd; Madelyn Weaber, 3, 3rd; Elise Stutzman, 12, 3rd; Katherine Lister, Wabaunsee, 12, 7th.
• Sheep Showmanship – Lakyn Rookstool, Pottawatomie, intermediate, 4th overall.
• Swine Showmanship – Lilly Wilson, Wabaunsee, intermediate, 3rd overall.
• Beef Showmanship – Rylie Meinhardt, Pottawatomie, 4th overall; Bradyn Greenwood, Wabaunsee, grand champion; Corbin Fink, Pottawatomie, 5th overall.
