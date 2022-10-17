Lawrence Ubel complimented the county commissioners Monday on their efforts regarding rock quarry Conditional Use Permits. However, Ubel anticipates more interest in rock quarries in Sherman Township and suggested the commissioners issue a moratorium.

“As time has passed, it has become more evident that more quarry sites will be considered. I just wanted to ask you to put a moratorium on rock quarries for a time,” said Ubel. “And return back to the planning commission and have them discuss a comprehensive set of regulations as to how rock quarries conduct themselves in Pottawatomie County.”