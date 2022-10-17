Lawrence Ubel complimented the county commissioners Monday on their efforts regarding rock quarry Conditional Use Permits. However, Ubel anticipates more interest in rock quarries in Sherman Township and suggested the commissioners issue a moratorium.
“As time has passed, it has become more evident that more quarry sites will be considered. I just wanted to ask you to put a moratorium on rock quarries for a time,” said Ubel. “And return back to the planning commission and have them discuss a comprehensive set of regulations as to how rock quarries conduct themselves in Pottawatomie County.”
Ubel also asked the commissioners to consider the environmental conditions left on Jim Creek and Coal Creek. According to Ubel, the creeks are full of silt left behind by a present quarry and it is unfit for livestock.
“I don’t think the county has the authority to enforce environmental laws,” responded Commissioner Greg Riat. County Counselor John Watt confirmed that notion, and suggested it was the landowner’s responsibility to contact KDHE.
KAC Conference
Due to the 47th annual Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) Conference in Overland Park this week, Commissioner Dee McKee and County Administrator Chad Kinsley, as well as several department heads, were not in attendance for the meeting.
Cooling Unit Fence
Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Thomas Edwards gave an update regarding the possibility of installing an insulated fence around the cooling system to the north of the Justice Center. The units create a level of noise during the summer months that has resulted in complaints from the public.
“In my opinion all these holes are going to have to be hand dug because there is just so much underground,” explained Edwards. “Every two foot there is something in the ground.”
Edwards was requesting the commission decide on the direction of the project.
“I’ve looked at it a time or two, and it’s pretty congested as you said,” responded Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “My question is, is this even going to fix the problem?”
Weixelman suggested the possibility of fabricating fence units that could be used seasonally, rather than permanently install fencing in the ground.
It was agreed to investigate the idea.
Landfill
Scott Schwinn, County Sanitarian, requested the approval of resolution 22-63 regarding the recommendations of the Solid Waste Committee meeting. “By statute, the commission is required to address the recommendations of the committee,” explained Schwinn.
The committee did not recommend any changes, and the solid waste plan will remain as it was for the previous year. Commissioners Weixelman and Riat signed the resolution.
