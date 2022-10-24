Pottawatomie Emergency Management attended the After-Action Review at Jeffrey Energy Center regarding the Oct. 1 fire, which put Unit 3 off line, Fire Supervisor Jared Barns told the county commissioners.
At the review, they discussed improving communications and getting more familiar with the plant. It was decided to do future training sessions together.
Barnes called in to the Monday commissioner meeting to comment.
“In trainings with Jeffrey Energy Center before, the plan was to have a unified command center,” he said. “One of their operators meet with one of our command and they get in the truck together and we have that communication there.
“The issue (with this fire) was it was a Saturday,” he continued, “they were very short handed. That was the breakdown that we identified in our After-Action Review. We are working to overcome that.”
Fueling Stations
EMS Director Hal Bumgarner reported the use of the county fueling stations is having a significant positive effect on the department’s budget. Previously, county vehicles had been refueling at local gas stations.
“It has made a dramatic impact on my statements. It was a good move,” Bumgarner noted.
Bumgarner also reported on the number of athletic events the department attends.
“With all the schools we have in Pottawatomie County, the number of football standbys we do is almost staggering. We do a tremendous amount of standbys and it really does tax our department,” he said. “I’m thankful to my department for doing those.”
Flood Zone Regs
Gregg Webster presented the commissioners with amended flood plain regulations for approval. The regulations require an update to the new flood plain map effective Nov. 17.
“Any time new flood plain maps are set to become effective, we have to readopt the regulations to reflect that new effective date,” explained Webster. “The regulations you have a copy of are basically the same thing we have in effect now.”
Commissioner Dee McKee made a motion to accept the regulations. However, Commissioner Greg Riat apologized for not reviewing the regulations prior to the meeting and requested time to look at it before approving it.
“This has already been approved by DWR,” said Webster. “We have to do it before Nov. 17. There’s probably already a letter out from FEMA saying we will be suspended from the program if we don’t adopt it.”
After emphasizing the importance of signing the regulations before the deadline, Webster agreed to bring them back to the Oct. 31 meeting for approval.
Treasurer's Office
County Administrator Chad Kinsley brought to the commissioners’ attention a new part-time permanent person in the treasurer’s office was hired without benefits. Other similar positions in the county offer benefits.
“That would be our only part-time permanent person that doesn’t have benefits. Can we make that with benefits?” Kinsley asked the commissioners.
“If we’ve got two of them already getting benefits, we should stay in line with the rest of them,” commented Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “I’ll make the motion.”
All three commissioners approved.
County Treasurer Lisa Wright announced she was elected secretary to the Kansas County Treasurer’s Association. Wright is also hoping to serve as a director with NACCTFO, the National Association of County Collections Treasurer and Financial Offices.
Wright addressed some concerns county residents have had with the office closing at unexpected times. She clarified that when they have had to shut parts of the office down it has been due to the state system being down, and not because they are short staffed.
“I know it looks bad for us, but those are not because of something we are doing,” explained Wright. “That is on the state side of things.”
Employee Survey
County employees are satisfied, according to a recent survey.
Kinsley reported he had received 87 responses to a recent employee survey and overall, the comments were positive.
Kinsley read a few positive comments to the commissioners.
“This is a drastic change from three to four years ago,” said Kinsley. “One (employee) said ‘this is the best time to work for Pottawatomie County in the last couple of decades.’ There is more but I wanted you to know a lot of staff out there see the good that you’ve been doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.