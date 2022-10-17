Megan Bottenberg, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Kansas at Cox Communications, joined the Westmoreland City Council by speaker phone at the Oct. 13 regular meeting, to provide information and answer questions regarding new services coming to Westmoreland.
“We are excited to bring our robust broadband to the wonderful community of Westmoreland,” Bottenburg stated, adding that the speed of the 2Gbit/s speed fiber internet service will be “faster than a lot of us can imagine.”
The two-gig service is cutting edge, and Westmoreland will be one of the first communities in Kansas to receive such service.
Cox will offer a variety of services, including internet and video services as well as telephone. The move is part of a $400 million investment by Cox Communications to serve “underserved communities” across America. They will offer a variety of packages, including some that will qualify for a credit reimbursement for those on federal assistance. The services will be offered to anyone living within the city limits of Westmoreland.
Museum Utilities
Rita Newell advocated for the Rock Creek Valley Historical Society Museum and Wizarde Barn. For many years the museum has received free utilities, but that status was questioned recently by the council.
Newell made her case--requesting to remain exempt from utilities charges – by noting that the museum brings in tourists who then pump money back into the city’s economy, and school kids tour the museum from neighboring communities.
She explained that the utility fees amount to $94 per month, they use very little water, and they haul their own trash. She went on to explain that they have been awarded a $5,000 grant each year by the county, and that other museums within the county are supported by their municipalities. Newell concluded by saying that the museum added to the quality of life in Westmoreland, similar to a park or a ball field.
Mayor Mark Jack explained that the original question came about more as a question of “when and how” the decision was reached to exempt the museum. It was discovered that the decision was made by the council in 2001.
Following the discussion, the council voted unanimously to combine the Museum and Wizarde Barn bill into one, and to continue to exempt the fees.
Waste Contract
The council opened bids for the city’s waste removal contract. After examining bids from R&S, Tri-County Waste, and Waste Management, the contract was awarded to Tri-County Waste. Rates will be $21 per month per household for trash pick up, and will include a provided 96-gallon trash toter.
Water Rate Increase
The council voted to increase the cost of water by $.25 per thousand gallons, passing on the increase coming from Rural Water District #4.
Mayor Jack stressed that he did not like the idea of raising rates on residents, “but so far we haven’t found another substance that drinks as well as water.”
Councilman Wade Purvis also reiterated that he is not happy with the increase.
