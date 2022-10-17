Megan Bottenberg, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Kansas at Cox Communications, joined the Westmoreland City Council by speaker phone at the Oct. 13 regular meeting, to provide information and answer questions regarding new services coming to Westmoreland.

“We are excited to bring our robust broadband to the wonderful community of Westmoreland,” Bottenburg stated, adding that the speed of the 2Gbit/s speed fiber internet service will be “faster than a lot of us can imagine.”