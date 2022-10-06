Stacie Eichem reminded the Wamego City Commission at Tuesday's regular meeting, this was her third year as city manager.
She became the interim in September 2019 before becoming officially appointed that December.
“As a manager, I expect a lot from my staff,” she said, “but I also care a great deal about them and their careers. Since I took the position of city manager, a lot of things have changed, including staff. Anytime there is a change in management, there’s going to be a change in staff.
“In addition, the past two years of covid have created staff changes everywhere. Instead of looking at turnover numbers, I think it’s important to look at the staff that I have.”
Eichem added it's important to build professional relationships with staff and to provide competitive wages and proper training for each department.
She also looked at the activity in town.
“I take pride in the fact that the city is bouncing with projects,” said Eichem. “We are getting things done.”
In the past year, the city has begun the public works shop, which will be completed at this year’s end, as well as the Industrial Commerce Route, which has recently been finished, and the waste water blower project, which has also come to completion this year. Projects that are still on-going this year include the street project and the library expansion project, which will have its ground-breaking ceremony on Friday.
“I would say that my greatest strengths are team building and multitasking,” Eichem concluded. “I truly feel that I have created a team culture for staff that allows success for employees and their careers while prioritizing and completing projects that allows the city to be successful for property owners while creating relationships that give the city the tools needed to be successful, all while advocating for Wamego. Looking at Wamego, we are getting things done.”
