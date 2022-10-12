(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 12, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County for the week of October 1 - 7. The Incidence Rate is 29.6. Riley County remains in the MODERATE incidence category with 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.

No (0) COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, and no recent COVID-related deaths have been reported. The death total for Riley County remains 97.