(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 12, 2022) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County for the week of October 1 - 7. The Incidence Rate is 29.6. Riley County remains in the MODERATE incidence category with 10 - 49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
No (0) COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, and no recent COVID-related deaths have been reported. The death total for Riley County remains 97.
Vaccine Information
The FDA recently authorized the new, bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11. The next step will be for the CDC to make an official recommendation. After that, the doses for this age group could be available for the health department and other healthcare providers to order.
The Riley County Health Department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses. Flu shots are also available. People will be able to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome at the Health Department Clinic. People can also schedule appointments by calling (785) 776-4779 ext. 7675. Flu vaccines are now available.
Riley County Health Clinic Hours:
Mon-Wed: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Thurs: noon – 6 p.m.
Fri: 8:30 - 11 a.m.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive vaccinations. The Health Department does not charge any fees for COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 Tests
The Riley County Health Department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. People can schedule appointments as soon as two hours in advance and as far as five days in advance. When you arrive for your appointment, please park in the designated spaces on Wharton Manor Road, which is the back side of the clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Road. Staff will come to your vehicle to test you. Please park in the reserved COVID spaces only if your are visiting the clinic to get tested.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions. The clinic are scheduled for:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.