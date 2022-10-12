The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR (hass-fer), will host the 26th annual Fort Riley Ghost Tours this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Walking tours will start every 10 minutes, beginning at 4:30, with the last tour starting out at 8:30. Tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased in advance. Visit www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org or www.Facebook.com/fortrileyhistory for ticket information. Visitors will be able to pick a tour time. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 apiece. Children age three and under do not need a ticket. All proceeds support the work of the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley.
Guests will check in at the corner of Godfrey Avenue and Schofield Circle on the west side of Artillery Parade Field.
The guided tour will visit several sites on post and guests will hear from various storytellers.
Visitors who do not have a Department of Defense ID card can request a pass online at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley/. Visitors can also get a pass at the Visitor Control Center, near the Henry Gate at Exit 301 off I-70. The VCC closes at 4 p.m. on weekends.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions. The clinic are scheduled for:
