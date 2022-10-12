The Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR (hass-fer), will host the 26th annual Fort Riley Ghost Tours this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Walking tours will start every 10 minutes, beginning at 4:30, with the last tour starting out at 8:30. Tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased in advance. Visit www.fortrileyhistoricalsociety.org or www.Facebook.com/fortrileyhistory for ticket information. Visitors will be able to pick a tour time. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 apiece. Children age three and under do not need a ticket. All proceeds support the work of the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley.