MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts.

“Black walnuts are ready to be harvested when the hull can be dented with your thumb,” Upham said. “You can also wait until the nuts start falling from the tree.”