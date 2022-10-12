TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive website is now also available to download as an App on Android and iOS (iPhone Operating System) cell phones. KanDrive provides travelers across the state timely details on maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic.

The new App includes all account features on the KanDrive website but also includes a hands-free/eye-free feature that announces upcoming traffic events while traveling. Just tap the Tell Me sound icon in the top right corner to get announcements of upcoming events (feature requires location sharing).