MANHATTAN, Kan. — Temperatures are dropping and leaves are falling which means Halloween is quickly approaching. While the holiday is not always thought to be overly risky in terms of food safety, any time perishable foods are left out can be a nightmare.

“Perishable foods such as meat and cheese trays, pasta dishes or finger sandwiches should be kept in a refrigerator until the party starts,” said Karen Blakeslee, Kansas State University food scientist and coordinator of K-State’s Rapid Response Center.