(RILEY COUNTY, KS - October 17, 2022) Flu season is here once again and the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) is helping the community stay healthy by offering vaccines. Influenza vaccines as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at the Riley County Health Department’s Health Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Road as a walk-in service or by appointment. People also have the opportunity to get vaccinated at the 10th Annual Oct-FLU-ber Fest on Thursday, October 20th from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Family and Child Resource Center, located at 2101 Claflin Road.

At this family-friendly event, RCHD will offer flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent booster doses, plus fun activities and giveaways.