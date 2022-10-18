Grasslands are vital resources. They offer important habitat for a variety of animals that call them home; like both greater and lesser prairie chickens, eastern meadowlarks, and bobwhite quail just to name a few.
Grasslands are also excellent at sequestering carbon in a more reliable and less volatile manner than forested areas, due to storing most of their carbon below ground. Finally, grasslands are also important in the production of livestock. However, although being a resilient system, this important resource is not impervious to threats.
In recent years, the encroachment of woody plants poses the greatest threat to degrading native grasslands and ultimately altering them to a different state.
With the unchecked encroachment of woody plants, much damage can be done. Working rangelands will decrease in livestock production due to decreased amounts and/or quality of available grass. Habitat that is important to many birds and other wildlife that depend on grassland systems will decrease in abundance and quality, leading to the decrease in such wildlife populations and overall biodiversity present on the landscape.
The increase in woody encroachment can also increase the likelihood of having intense wildfires that can be more difficult to control and cause more damage. This has already been seen in Kansas through instances such as the 2016 Anderson Creek Wildfire.
Landowners and/or managers interested in learning more are invited to an informal discussion from 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at one of the Downey Ranch fields, located at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Far West Rd. A brown bag lunch will be provided.
