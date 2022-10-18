Grasslands are vital resources. They offer important habitat for a variety of animals that call them home; like both greater and lesser prairie chickens, eastern meadowlarks, and bobwhite quail just to name a few.

Grasslands are also excellent at sequestering carbon in a more reliable and less volatile manner than forested areas, due to storing most of their carbon below ground. Finally, grasslands are also important in the production of livestock. However, although being a resilient system, this important resource is not impervious to threats.