The Kansas Honor Flight – Wamego High School Hub, will have its second fall mission Oct. 19-20.
This is the first of two flights scheduled for this school year, according to Suzy Sprenkle, WHS Honor Society and Honor Flight sponsor. “We have so many veterans because of the 29 months off (for covid), we laid on the additional flight,” she said.
The last school year, 2021-2022 also had two Honor Flights to accommodate the number of veterans, as well as the student-guardian alumni who were unable to fly.
This fall flight will have the usual ramp strength of 25 veterans and 25 student-guardians. The student-guardians are members of the Wamego High School Chapter of the National Honor Society which sponsors the flights. The students submit essays to be selected for the honor.
Veterans and their student-guardians will leave early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and are expected to be back in Wamego at 8:15 p.m. for the Homecoming.
“We are hoping to 'Pack the Gym' for the Homecoming,” Sprenkle said. “Everyone is invited to join us.”
“In the commons, there will be opportunities to view and buy our children's book, and Poppy Tees will be there with Honor Flight T-shirts,” she continued. “Inside the gym is designated for the 'Welcome Home'”
Sprenkle added Quilts of Valor will also be at the Homecoming to present veterans with handmade, patriotic quilts.
Doors to the WHS commons area and gym will open to the public at 7 p.m.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions.
