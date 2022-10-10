After years in the planning and fundraising stages, the Wamego Public Library on Friday held its official groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation and addition project.
The $3.2 million project starts with adding nearly 6,500 square feet of new space in the first phase as well as renovation and repairs to the current building in the second phase.
Despite a somewhat chilly afternoon, Friday's ceremony attracted a host of guests and library supporters. Wamego Mayor Michele Jacobs welcomed them.
“I appreciate you taking the time away from your jobs and family to support your local library that Darci (Hildebrand, WPL director) has worked for so diligently since she took the position," Jacobs said. "Her team and board, along with BBN (Architects) worked so hard to make this happen. The architects, engineers, Darci's crew have worked countless hours to raise money and put plans together, and it's finally come to fruition. We are very lucky.
“So thank you to Darci,” she continued. “Thank you to your team, the Wamego Friends of the Library, all of those for what you have done for the library and the community. We are so lucky and so grateful.”
Hildebrand also expressed her thanks to the attendees.
“It's a little overwhelming to look out and see you all,” she said. “The support financially we had at the last Match Day and the support of you all here at this moment with us, it's very very exciting.
“We can't wait to see what's to come for the library and how we can support this great community," she continued.
The director also gave a “shout out” to the Building Committee. “Eric (Benson) behind me and the others. They got this ball rolling and so many good things were already in place when I came on board.”
Hildebrand recognized her crew for being “so flexible and so positive during this process” along with the “representative kids” who also attended the ceremony.
“And,” she concluded, “in 15 months, I hope to have another ceremony where we are actually cutting a ribbon and enjoying the space inside.”
That new space will include the basement area to be used as future programming space for the library and community events. The main floor of the new addition will be the children's library, which will have nearly 50 percent more space for books, comfortable seating and play areas.
Hildebrand said it will also include an ADA compliant elevator and restrooms.
The second phase of the project will put in new lighting, flooring and a roof in the current building. “We hope to include replacement windows in the scope of the work if funds allow,” she said.
The construction begins this month and concludes in January 2024.
The building expansion portion should take about 10 months, according to Hildebrand. “Then the library will close for two weeks to move into the new addition,” she said. “The renovation of the current building is expected to take about five additional months.”
Except for those two weeks, the library will be open to the public for the duration of the project. However, there will be some disruptions.
“During the expansion phase of construction, the only entrance to the library will be on Lincoln Ave.,” Hildebrand said. “A new book drop will be installed near the front entrance.” She added there will be no fines on late materials during the transition to the new book drop, and until then patrons are asked to bring materials into the library. Those needing assistance can call ahead for curbside service.
While most materials will be available to check out, Hildebrand said due to some space constraints a librarian may need to pull certain items and let patrons know when they are ready for pick up. Additionally, all programs will be held outside of the library building for the duration of the construction project.
“Thank you to the Wamego Area Senior and Community Center for allowing us to host Storytime, craft classes, book clubs, family nights and meetings in their space,” Hildebrand said. “Be sure to check the website calendar or social media for the location of upcoming events.
“This project is not possible without the support of the City of Wamego, the passion of the Library Building Committee, the flexibility of the Library Board of Trustees, the creativity of BBN Architects, and the generosity of our community members,” she noted, adding fundraising continues. “We are so excited to see Icon Structures bring this vision to life so we can serve the Wamego community as it continues to grow.”
