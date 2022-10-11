CHICO SIERRA and ANNIE HURLBUT ZANDER share an enthusiasm for Latin America. The two are specifically invested in indigenous culture: for Sierra, Mesoamerican art; and for Zander, Peruvian and Bolivian textiles. Based in Kansas City, the two have turned that interest into their practice.

Sierra reflects on the lines, motifs, and imagery of pre-Colombian, aboriginal people of Mexico. He then brings these elements to his own work, skipping the mis-appropriated influences hatched by colonizers. The result is a conflation of the painter’s ideas and cultural heritage.