The Pottawatomie County Fairboard has broken ground on a 68 x 225-foot multipurpose building, officially launching the first phase of enhancement projects for the fairgrounds in Onaga.

This new steel building will be utilized by multi-specie livestock projects during fair week, and provide a larger, more functional footprint for year-round use. With a growing number of youth enrolled in 4-H in Pottawatomie County, this new building will provide a home for new memories to be made as over 350 young people culminate their annual 4-H projects each summer at the fair.