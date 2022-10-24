The Pottawatomie County Fairboard has broken ground on a 68 x 225-foot multipurpose building, officially launching the first phase of enhancement projects for the fairgrounds in Onaga.
This new steel building will be utilized by multi-specie livestock projects during fair week, and provide a larger, more functional footprint for year-round use. With a growing number of youth enrolled in 4-H in Pottawatomie County, this new building will provide a home for new memories to be made as over 350 young people culminate their annual 4-H projects each summer at the fair.
Without the support from communities in all corners of Pottawatomie County, the fairground improvements would not be possible.
Early contributions for this project were generously provided by the Leon Cline family, honoring his love for the fair and the youth who grow-up in programs like 4-H and FFA, as well as other long-time fair-going families. Local businesses have also pledged their support to the future of agriculture through donations to this enhancement project, including Wamego-based KanEquip, which made a transformational gift to this project in 2022.
To officially kick-off the public phase of this project, the Fairboard is excited to announce a “Dust to Diamonds” fundraiser from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Bernard Parish Hall in Wamego. Tickets and tables can be purchased online at https://forms.gle/RGqaRYjVQT4bvBjZ9 or by contacting Emilie Fink (legacycattle@gmail.com or 610-451-7645).
