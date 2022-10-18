Management of Old World Bluestem will be the focus of a Field Day sponsored by K-State Research and Extension — Pottawatomie County on beginning at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24.
Evergy Energy Center (Jeffrey), located at 26295 Jeffrey Rd, St. Marys, is the host. Please plan to enter Evergy property off Highway 63 traveling West on Jeffrey Road. Check in with Shannon Blocker, Pottawatomie County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, in the East gravel parking lot when you arrive at the facility.
Participants will identify Old World Bluestem species, learn about previous and current research, see Aug. 9 burned vs. unburned treatments, discuss options, limitations, and challenges, learn from one another, and help protect our tallgrass prairie ecosystem.
K-State Research and Extension Specialists who will participate include Walt Fick, Rangeland Management; and KC Olson, Ruminant Nutrition/Beef.
This program is free of charge. Registrations are appreciated by Oct. 21.
To sign up online go to www.pottawatomie.ksu.edu, on the right side select “Old World Bluestem Field Day.” You may also call the Pottawatomie County Extension Office at 785-457-3319.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions. The clinic are scheduled for:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.